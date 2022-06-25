Rami Pavolotzky and Daniela Szuster share a job and pulpit, raise three children and connect with about 80 families at Temple Beth El in Lancaster. That will soon change, though.

These married rabbis will conduct their last Shabbat service July 9 before preparing to move to a South Florida congregation. Temple Beth-El congregants will gather this morning to honor Pavolotzky and Szuster with a presentation and a take-and-go lunch.

Szuster and Pavolotzky of East Petersburg say they will always cherish the kindness and knowledge received from Temple Beth-El. “We will remember the warm, friendly and welcoming congregants,” Szuster said. “They have become family.”

Temple Beth El relocated the rabbis and their children from South America. The process took a year to complete, and the new rabbis started their jobs in November 2015, with some mastery of English but no experience working and living in the United States.

Pavolotzky met Szuster in rabbinical school in Buenos Aires, and the couple married in 2002 in the same building where they studied, Seminario Rabbinico Latinoamericano Marshall T. Meyer. They received their rabbinical degrees a year later.

“It’s very nice to find someone to share your love and your passion,” Szuster said previously.

“It was natural,” Pavolotzky said during an October interview. “We spent so much time together. I wasn’t looking for someone who was a rabbi. It just happened.” The pair then went to Israel for a year to obtain masters degrees and then served a temple in Costa Rico.

“Rabbis Rami and Daniela are skilled rabbis and wonderful people,” Steven Gordon, Temple Beth El’s president, said in an email. “The Temple Beth El family knows they will be successful, and we wish them much happiness as they move forward.”

Temple Beth-El congregants and administrators may soon miss their married rabbis, but they still will have many programs that Pavolotzky and Szuster started.

The couple began weekly “Shabbat Dinners with the Rabbis,” guided the congregation to designate a part of the cemetery for interfaith couples, established a Holocaust Remembrance Day and began hosting annual Passover seders for the congregation, according to Temple Beth-El’s June newsletter.

What’s next

Szuster and Pavolotzky will share rabbinical duties beginning Aug. 1 at Temple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek in Tamarac, Florida, west of Fort Lauderdale. Both congregations belong to Judaism’s conservative movement. Sha’ary Tzedek has about 300 families.

Pavolotzsky and Szuster long have marketed themselves as a couple who share one job, allowing them to nurture congregants and their three kids.

Jewish theological seminaries and rabbinical associations say they rarely keep track of how many married rabbis share a synagogue, but add that the practice seems rare.

For Szuster and Pavolotsky, sharing a pulpit was a necessity. The conservative branch of Judaism forbids driving during the Sabbath and Jewish holidays. The rabbis realized that the odds of securing rabbinical posts at two congregations within walking distance of one home would be close to impossible.

Their reasoning worked with the Florida congregation.

“We had not even thought about a married couple,” said Elise Leonard, who co-chaired Sha’ary Tzedek’s rabbinical search committee.

“We didn’t know how that was going to work,” she said. “But it didn’t take us long to figure out that it would work.”

“We were looking forward to finding someone to lead us into the next chapter,” Leonard said, mentioning that the temple’s longtime rabbi retired after serving 32 years. “We wanted to find someone younger who could reach our younger congregants.”

The rabbis immediately connected emotionally with the 11-member search committee, Leonard said. “They’re very engaging. They impressed up with their depth of knowledge and ability to lead us spiritually.”

“We’re very excited to have them join us.”