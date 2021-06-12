When Jim Robertson flew to Malawi in May, he took two suitcases — one for himself, and one with more than 30 dresses for 3- to 10-year-old girls and dress clothes for boys, required for them to attend church.

“They have to be presentable,” says Robertson, 75, of Akron.

Robertson, president of Robertson Insurance & Risk Management in Lititz, is founder of the Robertson Family Foundation. It’s an organization with a mission to provide spiritual and physical help for the people of Malawi, one of the least developed countries in southeast Africa.

The plane landed in Blantyre at night, followed by a five-hour drive to the capital, Lilongwe, where Robertson would stay in a small motel for two weeks.

This was his fourth flight to the area, but his first one that landed at night.

“It was scary,” he says of the drive. “People were walking on the roads, motorcycles had no headlights. You learn to adjust or you don’t make it.”

He had to have a COVID-19 test within three days of departure. When his flight was switched from Wednesday to Thursday, he was not sure if his trip would happen.

But, it did.

“It was another miracle,” he says. “It was close. God has a way of doing things that just amaze me.”

When the plane landed, passengers had to go through a huge medical tent to verify they had the required COVID-19 shots.

“I wondered if I flew 11,000 miles and was not going to get in,” Robertson says.

He was allowed clearance, only to arrive at his motel room where there was a gap in the bottom of the door where grasshoppers, lizards, ants and spiders crawled in. He put a mat over the ga p, but says he was still swarmed by mosquitoes, which carry the risk of malaria, and by yellow jackets. The next night, he put a net over his bed.

He says the hotel also had a water problem. For the first three nights, he couldn’t take a shower.

Malawi in his heart

Despite all this, Robertson says Malawi is in his heart. The Robertson Family Foundation supports 28 pastors there, providing them with Bibles and training materials. While there, he met with them often.

Robertson is a member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street, which raised thousands of dollars to pay for Bibles.

The foundation also offers three training seminars a month for pastors who are scattered throughout the region, some in very remote areas. And it has started prayer churches, gathering about 20 people together and working with them in the hope of eventually creating an established church.

“It’s a new venture,” Robertson says. “They seem to have a passion for it. I visited a lot of them.”

The foundation also offers two literacy classes for women to learn to read and write.

On this trip, Robertson spoke at four or five churches.

“They always bring you gifts, even though they have nothing,” Robertson says.

He received fruits, vegetables, eggs and two chickens.

The main goal, he says, was giving pastors materials so they are prepared to serve their congregations.

The foundation also offers two preschool programs, with 60 children, ages 3 to 5, in each group.

“I was so excited to see them learning English,” he says. “These kids are going to be ahead of the game. I saw kids singing and speaking in English. It’s awesome, incredible.”

When taking photos when his new friends, Robertson says he would always ask them for “Malawi smiles.”

“These people are beautiful,” he says. “It was an incredible trip. I’m going back. I don’t know when, but I’m going back.”