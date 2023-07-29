Sunday School Meditations, a weekly 30-minute Bible study program with decades of history in Lancaster County, will cease production this year.

The program was broadcast on a network of radio stations before becoming an online-only program in 2022. Each episode included a discussion of the current International Sunday School lesson, along with a cappella music that complemented the lesson theme.

The first Sunday School Meditations broadcast aired Sept. 6, 1959, over WCOJ-AM in Coatesville. At one time, the show was broadcast on more than 20 radio stations. The show had its own male quartet in its early years; as time went on, other musical groups were featured.

There were more than 30 teachers involved over the years, including Norman Kolb, who taught from February 1965 to July 1996.

The radio program’s board of directors cited rising costs and declining listener support as the reason for Sunday School Meditations ending. The board is seeking donations for the show to reach its 65th anniversary on Sept. 3 debt-free.

The GoFundMe page notes Sunday School Meditations is carrying a debt of over $12,000.

“Our sincere hope is to operate into September so we can reach more people with the gospel, and reach that 65th anniversary for a proper conclusion,” reads the GoFundMe page.

Those who would like to donate may do so on the ministry’s website, ssmed.org; via a GoFundMe campaign, gofundme.com/f/sunday-school-meditations; or via mail to to Sunday School Meditations, Post Office Box 1031, Lancaster, PA 17608.