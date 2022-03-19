Here's what's happening in Lancaster County's faith community in coming weeks.

Concert at Highland Presbyterian

Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, will present a concert by mezzo soprano Amy Yovanovich and tenor Christyan Seay at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30.

The vocalists will perform classical, sacred and musical theater repertoire.

The concert is part of the church’s Dorothy Smith Concert Series. Other upcoming performances in the series are the Lancaster British Brass Band on May 4 and the Highland Chancel Choir on June 8. All concerts are free, but a freewill offering will be collected.

Gospel group the Hoppers to perform in Elizabethtown

Gospel group The Hoppers will perform a concert at Elizabethtown College at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, to benefit Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge, which provides addiction recovery support and resources.

The concert will take place in the college’s Leffler Chapel and Performance Center, located on campus at 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown.

The Hoppers have performed to global audiences for decades, and have repeatedly appeared on the Gaither Homecoming video series.

Randy Miller, an attorney from Elizabethtown who also records and performs gospel music, will open the show.

Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge was founded by the Rev. David Wilkerson in 1958. Today, the nonprofit offers faith-based addiction treatment in both residential and outpatient programs.

The concert is sponsored by CECEA Productions, which shares gospel music while raising money for nonprofit organizations.

Tickets for the April 9 concert are available to purchase by phone at 800-965-9324, or online at lanc.news/etownhoppers.

Messiah University choir to give free concert

The Messiah University Concert Choir will perform a free concert at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

The concert is made possibly by the Anne Brossman Sweigart Charitable Foundation, according to a news release. The show is a preview to the Messiah choir’s upcoming tour in Spain in May. The musical selections reflect a theme of walking with God.

The Ephrata High School Chamber Singers will also perform, singing two pieces to begin the program. They’ll also join the Messiah singers at the end of the program to end with Peter Christian Ludkin’s “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.”

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church is handicapped accessible. An elevator can be accessed by using the entrance marked “office” at the rear of the church. Handicapped parking is clearly marked next to that entrance. Parking is located at the rear of the church.

Volunteers needed for MobilePack event

Volunteers are needed for the seventh Lancaster County Feed My Starving Children MobilePack, a charitable mission that works to send healthy meals to malnourished children around the world.

According to a news release, 1,250 volunteers are needed to pack meals March 25-27 at Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Road in Willow Street.

Each volunteer who signs up for a packing shift is encouraged to make a personal monetary contribution of $52 or more to the cause. Each meal costs less than 25 cents, according to a news release, meaning that $52 covers the cost of one box of more than 200 packed meals. However, a news release reads that “Whether a person can contribute 25 cents or $250, we welcome you to participate in this MobilePack event.”

Jobs are also available for volunteers who need to remain sitting during their shift.

To sign up for a shift, visit fmsc.org and click on “volunteer,” then choose “MobilePack Events.” Participants will need to create an account to sign up for the event online.

Monetary donations can be made online at fmsc.org, or mailed to Feed My Starving Children, attn.: MobilePack #2203-001MI, 401 93rd Ave. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433. Make checks payable to FMSC and write MobilePack #2203-001MI in the memo line.

Community Fellowship Church completes major renovation and expansion

Community Fellowship Church in East Hempfield Township has completed an extensive 16-month expansion and renovation project.

Highlights of the project include new children’s classrooms, an added student auditorium, new offices and an additional meeting space.

The church celebrated the project’s completion with a ribbon-cutting and dessert reception on March 10, with over 200 people in attendance, according to a news release.

Fry Associates Architecture of Lancaster, the company that designed the original building in 2004, also designed the expansion and renovation project. Weaver Construction & Roofing of East Earl completed construction.

Community Fellowship Church is a member of the Christian & Missionary Alliance. It’s located at 200 Bethel Drive, in the Jacob’s Creek neighborhood off of Spring Valley Road. Services are 6 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. Find more information, at communityfellowship.com.