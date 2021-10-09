Lancaster County has a rich, diverse faith community.

Here are recent news items and briefs from local houses of worship and religious organizations.

Mennonite Disaster Services helps Upper Darby woman

Mennonite Disaster Services, a volunteer network of Anabaptist churches whose binational office is in Lititz, recently organized eastern Pennsylvania volunteers to help an Upper Darby woman whose home was destroyed in an electrical fire.

The volunteers will reconstruct LaTanya Wade's home over a series of months, according to a new release from MDS. In the meantime, Wade, her daughter, and her three grandchildren, ages 3, 10, and 12, will live with her sister.

For more information on Mennonite Disaster Services and to donate to the organization's efforts, visit mds.mennonite.net.

Rizetta’s Tones to perform free show at Lancaster COB

Celtic and folk band Rizetta’s Tones will perform at Lancaster Church of the Brethren Oct. 16 as part of the church’s Starlight Tea Concert Series.

The performance will be at 7 p.m.; all concerts in the series are free, and a free-will offering will be collected at the concert.

Lancaster Church of the Brethren is located at 1601 Sunset Ave. in Lancaster.

For more information on the music of Rizetta’s Tones, visit rizettastones.com.

St. Luke’s UCC to host annual Christmas Bazaar outdoors

St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 222 N. Broad St., Lititz, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar with some adjustments.

The bazaar to be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, will be held outdoors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Vendors can reserve a spot by calling 717-626-7100. Vendor spots, which are open to craft or yard sale vendors, are $15 each.

The church will offer Christmas wreaths, decorations, kids’ activities, baked goods and hot dogs for sale and more. Musician Clyde Spangler will perform.

Course to explore why antisemitism persists

Rabbi Elazar Green of Rohr Chabad Jewish Center in Lancaster will offer a four-session course, "Outsmarting Antisemitism," from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute this fall.

The course will explore why antisemitism persists and how to eradicate hate using history, Talmudic sources, Jewish mysticism and contemporary expert analysis.

The four-week course begins 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Those interested in taking the course may leave a message at 717-723-8783or visit jewishenrichment.com/class to register.