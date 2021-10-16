Here are a few recent news items from Lancaster County's faith and values community.

Church to hold basement sale to benefit Lancaster library

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N. West End Ave., will hold its annual Fall Basement Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Lancaster Public Library.

Items to be sold include household goods, small appliances, furniture, linens, luggage, collectibles, toys, puzzles and home and holiday decor.

Shoppers should enter the basement via the ramp in the rear of the building or the front basement stairs.

Homemade chicken corn soup, chili and baked goods will be available for takeout.

Boy Scout Troop No. 4 will hold a takeout-only chicken barbecue sale in the church’s rear parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; it’s $10 for a half-chicken dinner and $7 for a half chicken.

Temple Beth El to host event with Carolyn Kleinman

Temple Beth El’s Sisterhood will present author Carolyn Kleinman in discussion about her novel “Love, Faith and the Dented Bullet.”

The discussion will be 10 a.m. Oct. 24. Attendees may join in-person at the temple, 1836 Rohrerstown Road in Lancaster. Masks are required for in-person attendees. Individuals may also join via Zoom. The event is free of charge.

Kleinman’s novel follows the story of a Holocaust survivor and a Mennonite farm girl who meet in Lancaster in 1947 and form a special bond. To learn more about Kleinman’s book, see LNP | LancasterOnline’s feature linked below.

To RSVP to the Oct. 24 event, email office@tbelancasterorg.

Junction Center to host theatrical production

Born to Be Different Productions will present “The Rules of SkyFire” at The Junction Center’s Landis Hall, 1875 Junction Road in Manheim, in November.

Performance dates are Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13-14, with showtimes at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-will.

The show is an “epic fantasy adventure” set in a fictional world as two individuals grapple with difficult choices about their futures and their family’s expectations.

For tickets and more information, visit thejunctioncenter.com or call 717-459-3501.