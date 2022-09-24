For three days last November, many Lancaster County Jews thought blatant antisemitism had scarred a brand new community chanukiah, or candelabra, a few steps away from the city’s Christmas tree in Penn Square. The 6-foot-tall menorah lay crumpled on the ground one day after it was unveiled and about 30 hours before a rabbi was to light the first candle to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hannukah.

After all, a white nationalist group had met in August 2020 in a Lancaster Township barn. What were the odds that this was a hate crime, some people wondered.

However, police said three days later that camera footage revealed the 140-pound steel structure suffered from unintentional damage — apparently, two people accidentally toppled into the menorah at 1:30 a.m. The sculpture was repaired, and the community lighting ceremony happened for eight nights.

“We were very lucky,” recalled Miriam Baumgartner, board president for the Jewish Community of Lancaster, which helped pay for the menorah.

Still, Baumgartner noted, the threat of violent antisemitism hangs over Lancaster even though local religious leaders say no major events have happened here recently. They’ve happened in other places.

She mentioned the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh that took 11 lives and left six people injured. Others talked about Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, when an armed man took four people hostage during a Sabbath morning service last January.

“This is a huge problem,” Baumgartner said of antisemitism. “It doesn’t mean that it won’t happen tomorrow.”

The most solemn and holy holidays of the Jewish calendar are about to start. Rosh Hashanah, which begins Sunday and ends Wednesday at sundown, ushers in a period of self-examination where Jews weigh their actions toward others and toward God. Yom Kippur, which begins Oct. 4 at sundown and ends the same time the next day, focuses on atonement. Jews will pray in Lancaster County synagogues accompanied by barriers, security cameras and armed guards ready to ward off any violence, local rabbis say.

“Our places are vulnerable,” explained Rabbi Jack Paskoff, who leads Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, a reform synagogue in Lancaster.

“It’s really frightening,” said Cantor Carol Chesler, the new spiritual leader of conservative Temple Beth-El in Lancaster.

Pandemic stress, fractured political beliefs and violent acts of hate and antisemitism across the country have made extra security a necessity.

“The threat level against the Jewish community is historic, and over the last few years, it’s been on the rise,” said Paul Abbate, the FBI’s deputy director, during a recently aired CNN special report on antisemitism. Judaism receives the most hate crimes of any other religion, he explained.

The Anti-Defamation League keeps track. The organization, which combats antisemitism and other hate crimes, counted more antisemitic incidents in 2021 than in the past 40 years, said Jonathan Greenblatt, the group’s CEO and national director. Greenblatt also spoke during the CNN special report. “There’s no question antisemitism is being normalized.”

To Chesler, secular spaces are vulnerable, also. She talked about the July 4 shooting at an Illinois parade, where seven people died and 48 were wounded celebrating a national holiday.

“People are numb,” Chesler explained. “There is a tolerance of hatred, and an intolerance of each other.”

Roots of hate

“Antisemitism is the oldest hate in the world,” Chesler said.

Greg Carey would agree. Hatred toward Jews rose because Jews and non-Jews understand Jesus differently, said Carey, who teaches New Testament classes at the Lancaster Theological Seminary. Christians believe Jesus is a savior who will rise again. Jews believe Jesus existed, but that the messiah will be someone who has not yet walked on Earth.

Carey dates the beginning of antisemitism to decades after Jesus’ death and cited examples from the New Testament. For instance, the Gospel of Matthew mentions that Jesus’ blood will fall on a large crowd of Jews and on their children, Carey said.

“Antisemitism is thousands of years old,” said Rabbi Avroham Notis, who leads Dagel Israel, Lancaster’s orthodox synagogue.

Baumgartner pointed to ancient discriminatory laws that fostered hatred toward Jews because they were forbidden to own property. Jews often turned to banking because that business could move to another town if Jews were exiled, she said. “It’s that same antisemitic trope that Jews control all the money.”

Antisemitism expert Deborah Lipstadt put it this way during the CNN show: “You need someone to blame for a plague in your town or for an economic downturn in your town.”

Antisemitism today

“In Lancaster, there are subtle antisemitic realities,” Paskoff said. For instance, municipalities and schools sometimes plan events during Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur. In 1993, the Hempfield School District scheduled Homecoming during Yom Kippur, Paskoff recalled. The rabbi now sends an annotated Jewish calendar to every school district superintendent each year. Many have complied, and the number of activities on these sacred days has dropped.

Notis of Degel Israel said today’s hatred toward Jews seems much better than what happened during the Holocaust or Spanish Inquisition.

“I have never experienced antisemitism in Lancaster personally,” he said. The Orthodox rabbi said Jews seem to create antisemitism by trying to assimilate into other cultures, and he counsels Jews to stay separate.

“We need to be under their radar,” Notis said. “We shouldn’t push into where we shouldn’t be.”

The way forward

The Rev. Matthew Lenahan would disagree. The pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron says people of all colors and from different religions should work on understanding each other.

“We need to be building bridges,” he said. “The Jewish community is vulnerable.” People should try to get to know others. “It’s an inner journey of humility and openness to learn about each other,” the pastor admonished. “Do not begin with the presumption that your way is the best way.”

Although the menorah damage proved accidental, the response from Lancaster last November was not, Baumgartner recalled. Lenahan and his congregants joined with other Christians and Muslims to support the Jewish community for each night of the menorah lighting.

“This is why I love living in Lancaster,” Baumgartner said. “There were so many people in Penn Square. The support we received from this community was absolutely amazing.”