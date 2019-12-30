Well before this weekend’s attacks on two places of worship — a rabbi’s home in New York and a church in Texas — Rick Lynch said he saw the potential for harm increasing in religious settings and wanted his own Lancaster County congregation to be prepared.

“When I viewed the (FBI) Uniform Crime Report, I noticed the violence, especially against minority congregations, is now becoming more pervasive,” said Lynch, who is a retired California state police lieutenant, and a member of Shaarai Shomayim, Lancaster’s Reform Jewish congregation.

Calling the recent increase in anti-Semitism “really disturbing,” he said while Jews have been targeted in the past “this is at a different kind of level.”

Three years ago, Lynch organized the “Shomrim,” or “Guardian” committee at the temple. He said the committee has trained roughly 50 people in the congregation on situational awareness and that teachers in the religious school have received training in the event of an active shooter.

The synagogue also has surveillance cameras and has worked with the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team to coordinate procedures in the event of an emergency.

A growing number of houses of worship have increased their security in recent years. The Islamic Community Community Center of Lancaster, for example, installed surveillance cameras and hired a federal security contractor. In some churches, visitors must enter through a security lock.

Security sessions

George Giangi, who chairs the Harrisburg-based South Central PA Task Force Business, Industry & Infrastructure subcommittee, has helped dozens of houses of worship develop security plans in recent years.

“They’re taking this pretty seriously,” Giangi said. “If there’s any good that has come from this, it’s that all denominations have increased their level of awareness.”

Last September, Giangi and members of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office addressed nearly 100 people on church security issues at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, 101 Champ Blvd., Landisville. The event was co-sponsored by the Parish Resource Center, which is planning another session in April.

Brett Hambright, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said the sessions were held for informational purposes, not in response to any threats against houses of worship in Lancaster County.

Open carry laws

In Sunday’s shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ, in Fort Worth, armed congregants, who are members of the church’s security team, were praised for shooting the gunman before he could kill others.

Pennsylvania’s open carry laws permit people attending church to carry a firearm, Giangi said. But he noted there are “inherent risks” with congregants carrying weapons.

He said church leaders should make certain that those authorized to carry a firearm in church are properly certified. He also suggested that churches consult with their insurers and their attorneys about liability before going in that direction.