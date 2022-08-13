A summer of tumult has followed the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade decision, as states move to ban abortions or make them more easily accessible, and religious groups have been speaking out.

In Lancaster County, clergy — perhaps wary of upsetting congregants or stoking further controversy — appear to be treading carefully. While some faith traditions are clear on how they view abortion, others reflect a spectrum of perspectives — and potential choices.

“We don’t want to bring anything into worship that might offend anyone. We respect the movement of the spirit in a woman’s choice,” said Jane Cadwallader, clerk of the Lancaster Friends Meeting, emphasizing that the group keeps politics out of worship.

At the same time, women have been treated as equals since the birth of the Quaker denomination in the 17th century. “Because of that sense of equality, we will work against anything that diminishes the rights of women,” she said.

Last month, the national gathering of the Presbyterian Church in the USA passed a resolution on “reproductive justice,” rejecting “attempts at all levels of government to reduce, limit or eliminate access to contraceptive and abortion care.” The resolution would need to be approved by each presbytery and officially adopted.

At the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, associate pastor Claire George-Drumheller and senior pastor Dan Snyder have included the timely topic in Sunday prayers, George-Drumheller said.

“Our prayers are not in a vacuum. They are deeply affected by what’s going in the world,” she said.

“We believe that the Holy Spirit can work in each of us to come to different conclusions, conclusions that are faithful,” said George-Drumheller, who said she was sure the approximately 600-member church had a wide variety of opinions.

Dignity of life

Lancaster’s Westminster Presbyterian Church, a more theologically conservative branch of Presbyterianism, has a partnership with Align Life Ministries, which offers pregnancy services and post-abortion support. Senior pastor Christopher Walker said in email that work would continue, “so in the days ahead, as in years past, we continue to seek to care for women and children in crisis as well as for the lives of the unborn. We are committed to resources and help for new parents, respite and foster care, adoption, and caring for children with exceptionalities, among other opportunities to care for and affirm the dignity of life.”

Walker hasn’t preached on abortion in the church since Roe was reversed, he said, but he made these comments to his congregation: “We are thankful for laws that support the dignity of human life from conception, since we believe this is what Scripture teaches (Psalm 139:13-15). As a church, our primary focus will continue to be to uphold life and support and care for mothers and children, born and unborn, in whatever ways we can.”

Diane Zahn, a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, is a veteran of anti-abortion work in five states. Zahn, who currently chairs their Sanctity of Life ministry, said that while she gets involved on the political side now and then, that is not the purpose of the ministry. “Our focus is on the pre-born child and the women and assisting them with what they need. Even if they make a choice to end a pregnancy, we keep the door open.” Though the church has a number of events, like a Mother’s Day shower, to support expectant mothers, most of her work is done in “pregnancy resource centers” teaching parenting classes and offering other assistance.

“I see a lot of chaos in the states. I see a lot of lying,” she said, when asked what the Supreme Court decision portends. “We are not getting rid of Roe. We are doing what we should have done years ago. It’s a bad decision, and it should have gone to the states, where people can vote. Now we’re seeing a battleground, and our churches are aware of it, our pregnancy centers are aware of it. We in the life movement really understand that this is going to call use to more involvement.”

‘A slippery slope’

Elizabeth Nocheck, pastor of Lancaster’s Hamilton Park United Church of Christ, preached on the topic of abortion in the past, she said.

“What I was talking about was listening to other people’s opinions and being open about them, not just looking at it through your own perspective,” she said.

Nocheck, who is convinced that the Supreme Court justices overturned Roe on the basis of their own personal beliefs, said that now the die was cast, the government should deal with the “fallout.”

That includes supporting medical care for children with extensive damage identified in utero, federal support so employers can provide paid maternity leave, mental health benefits for children who grow up in abusive homes, and for mothers who have an unwanted pregnancy.

Nocheck said her congregation will be addressing “what comes next. Because churches can’t afford to pick up the pieces. Here is the fallout of that decision. Did we really think it through?”

She is particularly concerned, she said, by the possibility of future rulings that affect the right to gay marriage.

“I’m not working for the government. And I don’t want the government determining that,” Nocheck said. “That’s between me, my God and my church in this country. We’re on a slippery slope.”

Nuanced perspectives

Mennonite beliefs and political leanings can vary greatly, as well, from traditional, conservative views to more progressive perspectives.

Mennonite Church USA Executive Director Glen Guyton posted a statement online in July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. It pointed to the group’s 2003 statement on abortion, which stresses “the importance of respect for the life of the fetus,” while condoning abortion “only under the most exceptional of circumstances.”

The 2003 statement, referenced in Guyton’s July statement, also notes that government interference “places sanctions on those women who choose abortion, without regard for the fathers involved. ... It also disproportionately affects the poor.”

A message for Keith Weaver, moderator of LMC, formerly known as Lancaster Mennonite Conference, one of the largest Mennonite conference of churches in the United States, was met with the following emailed response by an LMC staffer: “Keith is transitioning out of his role as LMC Moderator and at this time, we are still working to identify a spokesperson who will be taking his place to respond to media requests for statements on various issues.”

LMC officially withdrew from Mennonite Church USA in 2018; its decision to do so was announced in 2015, and LMC’s opposition to same-sex marriage was cited as the principal cause.

Calls to East Chestnut Street Mennonite Church and Islamic Community Center of Lancaster were not returned.

But in the Islamic tradition, the question of whether abortion ought to be legal itself is based on an American Christian view of when life begins, said Dartmouth College religion professor Zahra Ayubi.

In an article she recently wrote for nonprofit news organization The Conversation, Ayubi said that there is no one Islamic attitude: “Islam isn’t monolithic, and there is no single Islamic attitude about abortion. The answer to the question depends on what kinds of Islamic sources, scriptural, legal or ethical, are applied to this contemporary issue by people of varying levels of authority, expertise or religious observance.”

One unifying thread amid the diversity? The Islamic concept of God’s mercy and compassion, she concluded.

As with Islamic and Christian tradition, there is no single Jewish perspective on abortion.

“The fact is, there’s no controversy in Jewish law about the fact that abortion is completely prohibited, except for immediate danger to a mother’s life,” said Rabbi Avrohom Notis of Lancaster’s Orthodox synagogue, Degel Israel. “A fetus is considered a person. And the only reason we allow you to abort the fetus is to save the mother. We will never kill a baby once its head or the majority of its body comes out.”

Abortion to preserve the emotional health of the mother is an “arbitrary issue,” so there is no allowance from an Orthodox perspective, he said. He didn’t address the Roe decision at Degel Israel because there was no question on the issue, he said. Many families in his congregation don’t perform prenatal genetic testing “because there is no relevance.”

Jack Paskoff, the rabbi at Lancaster’s reform synagogue, Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, agreed with Notis about Jewish law, but noted some sages extend concern for a pregnant woman’s well-being to her mental health.

He sees the reversal of the Roe ruling as having consequences for even the most observant law-follower.

“In the United States today, where some states are calling for complete abortion bans, even the medically necessary abortions that those Jews who observe the laws in the strictest fashion allowed would be unavailable. The black and white world in which we are living is forcing even some of the most observant Jews into the pro-choice camp.”

The majority of American Jews, he said, “regardless of movement affiliation, are not looking at this from the perspective of Jewish law, but through the lens of a woman’s right to determine what happens to her own body.”

Systemic issues

As religious communities across America struggle to respond to a rapidly changing landscape, Baylor University historian Beth Allison Barr, who describes herself as “theologically pro-life” and sympathetic to its goals, has some words of caution for a movement that seems, at least politically speaking, to be having its moment. These concerns were reflected in a recent commentary on the website Religion & Politics titled, “The Women Left Behind by the Pro-Life Movement.”

In not addressing the systemic problems of sexism and racism (and their intersection for women of color) and ignoring the importance of birth control, education and the importance of government support, “the pro-life movement has tried to flatten out the abortion issue. They really just need to understand the cost that this has for women, and why so many women see the pro-life movement against them.”

Barr said she can’t count the number of responses she has received from women. “They’re like, ‘I always thought this was a really clear issue. But I understand now it’s not, and I just don’t know what to do anymore.’ ”

Nonetheless, she said, she is hopeful that white evangelicals, who have supported the anti-abortion movement “are beginning to understand the complexity of this issue. I still believe in life, but we have to change our approach.”