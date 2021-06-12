For 46 years, Lighthouse Vocational Services has fulfilled its mission to provide vocational services and training for individuals with developmental disabilities to promote growth, opportunity and hope for their future.

Like so many nonprofits, LVS had to navigate unprecedented challenges in 2020. Though the last year has brought many adaptations, the organization’s leaders say the nonprofit has stayed true to its original mission.

“We believe that God created each individual with value and a purpose for life. This will continue to be the driving force of the organization,” says Brian French, director of programming.

Today, the New Holland nonprofit serves 140 people, ages 21 to 60, who reside in Lancaster County and Lebanon County, the latter of which was recently added to receive online services.

Keith Laudermilch, son of Ken and Nancy Laudermilch from New Holland, has been a participant at LVS for 25 years. For 20 of those years, he worked at a job and earned a paycheck to proudly treat family members to ice cream each week.

Ken Laudermilch says LVS challenged and encouraged his 53-year-old son to go beyond himself socially, mentally and physically.

“With children and middle-aged adults, presentation (specifically, the warmth and genuineness of the teacher) means everything. Lighthouse staff is incredibly gifted in this regard — every one of them,” he says.

Due to the statewide COVID-19 mandate, the organization shut down from March to June in 2020, and again in November. Crystal Smeltzer, director of community relations, says Lighthouse was able to survive due to organizational change.

“We spent 2020 reinventing who we are and what we do,” says Smeltzer.

French explains the organization had a vision for the future and used the time to restructure and create new opportunities to serve those who depend on it.

A $10,000 grant from the Lancaster Cares COVID-19 Response Fund received in October 2020 was used to purchase iPads for participants and webcams for teachers to offer remote classes.

LVS offered a variety of virtual experiences for participants to stay connected during the pandemic through its online services program, which continues today. The program offers Bible studies; social groups; sports talk; tours of museums and other attractions; and music, art, baking and cooking classes.

The facility reopened in February 2021 and LVS continued their vocational programs for adults with developmental disabilities to pursue a vocation. They include vocational skills training; support from a certified employment specialist to help determine career interests and skills; and services that help individuals transition to employment by giving them exposure to real-world experience in a work environment.

Another option is small-group employment, which features mobile work crews of three participants supervised by a job coach to try various jobs and receive at least minimum wage.

Currently there are 21 participants in small-group employment at 20 locations; 11 are in supported employment, with seven in preemployment transition services (through the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation); and four have been placed in part-time jobs. Employees earn minimum wage or more on their jobs.

“People with disabilities have many abilities,” Smeltzer says. “We will do everything we can to help them make a difference in this world.”

Praise for program

Bill and Amy Clisham, owners of Grocery Outlet in New Holland, give high praise for the Lighthouse-supported employment internship program. Bill says two participants eagerly do their jobs arranging products on shelves for easy access by customers.

“We love seeing the joy from these adults who are learning a skill and helping us,” Bill Clisham says. “It’s a great experience for them as employees and us as owners.”

Levi’s Building Components, Leola, has three crews of three with each working three days a week through the small-group employment program.

Ben Wachter, controller, says the workers put mill roofing screws to be painted in racks. He’s quick to point out their employment isn’t company charity, but rather a mutually beneficial relationship. The company, he says, provides an opportunity and employees provide a service.

“It’s great to see the workers show up on time with a good attitude, happy to do their job,” Wachter says.

Lighthouse’s Community Participation Services program gives participants opportunities to volunteer with nonprofit partners in their communities. It fosters connections and awareness of helping others through volunteerism and guides them toward a career path.

SHINE, Spreading Hope in Neighborly Encounters, is a new program to connect Community Participation Services participants with the community to become a bright light in someone’s life. Community Participation Services teams shop, cook and deliver meals to people in need as a way to visually express God’s love.

Along with remote services and SHINE, the staff is excited about the Strengthening Pathways program, which gives individuals the ability to learn new skills and creatively express themselves through several outlets.

Families, staff and donors invested $750,000 for the program, which includes a music room with instruments and a sensory room with bubble tubes, weighted blankets and a large Lite-Brite-style board on the wall. Smeltzer says it’s a safe place to develop focus, calm and sensory awareness.

The program also offers exercise classes to learn fine-motor skills, stretching and hand-eye coordination, and a full kitchen and laundry to learn daily living skills.

Though all of LVS’ 60-member staff returned when the facility reopened in February, the organization needs to expand its workforce as it expands its services. One particular need is for drivers to transport participants to and from LVS or worksites each day.

French says the nonprofit receives 85% of its funding from the Medicaid waiver program, which funds community-based services for people with disabilities. Donations, business contracts and special events account for the remaining 15%.

Kart Barden, CEO, says LVS seeks to support people where they are so everyone has access to programs to enhance their quality of life and help meet their full potential.

“Christ taught that when we care for others, we are caring for him,” Barden says.