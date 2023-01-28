Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers in Leola launched a stained-glass window reconstruction project in January 2022.

The project is expected to be completed next month and involves a stained-glass window complex on the north side of the church sanctuary that measures 15-by-22-feet with 15 Gothic arch panels plus a 6-foot-diameter circular rose window.

“This is the first time this set has been worked on since (it was) installed in 1896,” says Skip Reynolds, who co-chairs the church property committee with Ragen Burns.

The committee is responsible for the stewardship of the church building at 2555 Horseshoe Road, Leola.

Time and gravity, Reynolds says, along with internal stresses causes materials to deteriorate in the windows.

Lorin Wortel, who grew up in the church, serves as project manager. As a business owner of a wedding venue and vacation rentals, her experience is beneficial and keeps the project on track.

“We want to preserve these historical windows to last another couple hundred years,” Wortel says.

She says her role was minor, though, instead giving praise to Reynolds as “the thinker” and Burns as “the doer” when it comes to church property.

The window complex is a masterpiece of colorful art panes that symbolize biblical themes.

At the top is the rose window with a lamb, symbolic for Jesus, the lamb of God. Below, two panes show a cross with the sun behind it, representing Christ’s death. Other panes show grapes and a bundle of wheat to signify the body and blood of Christ; a crown denotes Christ as King of kings. Three circles represent the Holy Trinity: God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

Three of the stained-glass Gothic arch panels, installed in the 19th century, were donated and inscribed in memory or as a tribute to members of the church community, including former pastors and a Sunday school class.

The restoration process

Lancaster Stained Glass Designs Inc., a local architectural art glass company, is doing the project.

Mike Bovie, president and owner, admits it is detailed and time-consuming labor. The project involves each individual stained-glass panel being removed and replaced with a cover until finished and reinstalled. All the work is done at the company’s studio at 2641 Mondamin Farm Road, Lancaster.

“We completely re-lead the windows,” Bovie says.

Leaded windows are decorative windows made up of small sections of glass that are supported by lead framing. The process of re-leading them involves breaking down the windows, removing the lead, cleaning the glass, replacing or adding epoxy to any broken glass, and, finally, rebuilding the windows.

All the panels have been completed and re-installed. The final piece is being completed on the large rose window.

A 5-by-5-foot Trinity window with the three colorful circles above a sanctuary double doorway was part of the project and is done.

The church, Bovie says, has a total of 76 stained-glass windows. This project is the third one, totaling 34 windows, his company has done. The others took place in 2014 and 2017.

Work in the past, Bovie says, also involved minor wood sash carpentry to repair damage due to age and use.

Wortel says fundraising for the $98,000 project took less than a year to complete.

“We have a small but generous congregation,” says Gail Banz, office administrator. Currently, she says, there are 80 members.

Reynolds and Wortel agreed the project was possible because of the “benevolence of the congregation.”

“We are pleased to invest in the work on these windows so that not only will the historic value of them be preserved, but current and future generations may be inspired by their beauty and see God’s Word at work,” the Rev. Bruce Tully says.