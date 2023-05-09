Old-fashioned revivals will return to Lebanon this week, with options to listen in person, online or via radio broadcast.

Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow St. in Lebanon will host the FaithFest4u revival beginning Monday, May 15. It continues through Sunday, May 21. The one-hour installments begin at 7 p.m. each evening of the revival's duration.

Listeners can tune in in-person in the sactuary at Calvary Chapel; online at CCLeb.com or the church's Facebook and YouTube pages; or on Truth FM, the church's radio station (97.7 FM for Lancaster listeners).

The theme is for the revival is “Do you need a new life?”

Speakers include:

-- May 15: Thom Keller, senior pastor and co-founder of Calvary Chapel in Lebanon.

-- May 16: Mark Abrams, pastor North Philly Word of Life Church in Philadelphia.

--May 17: Paul Virts, FaithFest revival leadership team.

--May 18: Tony Bilotta, who runs the One-Luv.org program in Reading.

--May 19: Keith Maxcy, pastor at Uturn in Lebanon.

--May 20: Mike Sobol, faith-based public speaker.

--May 21: Jeff Wong, who runs the School of Ministry at Calvary Chapel Lebanon.

There's also a children's component; kids ages 9-16 are invited to attend FaithFest for Kids in the church's library or online at facebook.com/CCLebCM, also at 7 p.m. for the duration of the revival.

For more information go to FaithFest4U.com.