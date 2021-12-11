On two Saturdays in November a group of 100 people, including members of the Landisville Mennonite Church, students from Hempfield High School, Boy Scouts and volunteers from local conservancy organizations, came together to plant 640 trees and convert 3.65 acres of farmland owned by the church back into meadow and forest.

“I was amazed at how many people wanted to support this effort and how many different generations were there,” says Christopher Fretz, 39, a member of the Landisville Mennonite Church and one of the organizers of the tree-planting events. “We had kids as young and five and six helping to plant the meadow and then very elderly members of our congregation that came out to help.”

Longtime congregation member Brenda Horst, of Landisville, echoes that idea.

“It was very exciting to have people not just from our own congregation but people from the community helping us with this project,” says Horst, 64. “It was a reminder that this isn’t just for us, it’s for the people downstream, and our community and the future generations as well.”

Honoring the past and future

The church sees the project as a way to enact ecological justice for the past, present and future. The planting project began as part of a larger conversation about anti-racism, reparations and indigenous people, says Marilou Adams, a member of the congregation and another one of the organizers of the events.

“The Conestoga and the Susquehanna, in my understanding, didn’t feel the kind of ownership that we white Westerners do,” says Adams, 64. “There were people here before us that loved and cared for this property. We wanted to acknowledge that.”

Horst says the church has a long history of committing to caring for people and the environment.

“The congregation as a whole has always been very conscious of others around us, whether it’s reaching out to the community with the food bank or helping those who need help with driving, or we’ve had people that have been to other countries helping where they could, too,” Horst says.

Horst, Fretz and other members of the congregation say that caring for the environment and their faith go hand in hand.

“We definitely see part of our faith as being good stewards of the earth, of the creation that God has given us,” says Fretz, who adds that the church is planning on installing solar panels next year. “We want to make sure we’re leaving land that’s sustainable and healthy environment for future generations to use and enjoy.”

Horst agrees, and wants to see future generations reaping the many benefits of a sustainable environment.

“Nature is a place where I can get spiritual enrichment, relaxation and refreshment,” Horst says. “I think all ages that can benefit from nature in those ways.”

“I’m really proud of our congregation,” Adams says. “They’re forward thinking, because, you know, I’m going to be dead before this is a forest, before this looks like I really want it to look, so we’re doing this for the future. And for people in this congregation to have that perspective, I think that’s a pretty remarkable thing. They do that because of their faith.”

Forming an alliance

The church worked with Ryan Davis, the Pennsylvania forest projects manager with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, to coordinate and plan the project.

“It’s really important to have forests throughout the land,” says Davis, of Lancaster. “They are preventing rain water from running right down into the streams. They are kind of like big sponges on the landscape.”

Planting native plants is an extremely important part the initiative.

“If we planted things that weren’t native. they really wouldn’t be contributing very much,” Davis says. “Having that patch of 640 native trees and shrubs there is going to really feed a lot of insects and keep that food web going strong.”

Where once only corn and soybeans grew, there are now planted nearly 650 native trees and a host of native plants including Virginia wild rye, purple coneflower, deer-tongue grass, shagbark hickory, hackberry, pawpaw, redbud, flowering dogwood, persimmon and white oak.

“They’re all native plants, trees and bushes,” Adams says. “Oaks are amazing. An oak tree harbors and houses hundreds of different varieties of insects that are so beneficial. They’re the superman of native trees.”

Davis stresses that every native tree and shrub that gets planted helps the overall health of the local environment.

“If we zoom out a little bit, we all have our little properties, and it can feel like (our own properties) are not really contributing one way or another — beneficially or negatively — but when you take all the properties together, obviously it does matter,” Davis says. “So anything anyone can do, even in a small way, planting a couple native plants in their own backyard, that helps. If everyone did that, things would be a lot better across the whole landscape.”

Davis is especially excited about local progress.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in Lancaster, we’re kind of leading the way in this kind of work statewide,” Davis says. “If people are interested in this kind of thing and want to try it in their own backyard or want to help, a really good way to learn more and connect with resources and other people who are interested is to come out to all these tree plantings.”

Davis says allianceforthebay.org is a good resource for finding local tree-planting events.

And the church’s dedication to improve the land is starting to take root and grow beyond their congregation.

Since the church’s tree-planting events, Fretz and Adams both note that other churches have expressed interest in doing similar projects.

“This is bigger than us,” Adams says.