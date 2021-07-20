Lancaster Theological Seminary and Moravian Theological Seminary in Bethlehem received the green light to merge, the institutions announced Monday.

The announcement is the first step in a process that could take several years after each of the schools’ board of trustees approved the plan.

The Association of Theological Schools, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Education are among organizations that still must approve a formal consolidation.

Both institutions have experienced a significant enrollment decline over the past decade, and a merger meant greater financial stability moving forward, seminary officials said.

“We are excited about combining our historic seminary with Moravian to create an ecumenical partnership to serve an even wider global faith community,” said Eric Hoerner, acting president of Lancaster Theological Seminary. “We are grateful for the discernment, grace, and commitment of all who helped bring this opportunity to fruition, and we move forward in our mission with renewed hope and joy.”

The Lancaster seminary, which offers master’s, doctoral and certificate programs, has 99 students — a 29% drop since 2011, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported. It has a core faculty of seven and adjunct faculty of 37. Founded in 1825, the seminary is associated with the United Church of Christ, though its student body represents 23 denominations.

The Moravian seminary, founded in 1807, is part of Moravian College. It has 60 students — down 35% from the 92 students it averaged between 2013 and 2018 — six full-time faculty members and more than 11 adjunct faculty. Offering master’s degrees and certificate programs, it serves the Moravian Church, though its student body represents 20 denominations.