The holiest holiday season in the Jewish calendar starts Monday at sundown, and Julia Powers longs to sit inside Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, her Lancaster reform synagogue, soaking up the spirituality and sense of community with her rabbi and fellow congregants.

Rosh Hashana, which ends Wednesday at sundown, begins a period of self-examination when Jews weigh their actions toward others and toward God. Yom Kippur, which begins Sept. 15 at sundown and ends the same time the next day, focuses on atonement.

Powers, however, will observe Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur from her Willow Valley home because of the rising number of COVID-19 infections.

“It’s really hard to do this by Zoom,” she says. “It’s not the same if you’re not in the sanctuary.”

For Timothy Efinger, though, Zoom religious services make life easier.

“I have a 4-year-old,” the Lititz resident and Shaarai member explains. His family will observe both holidays virtually.

This issue will physically divide Dolly Shuster and Dr. Jeffrey Edelson, her husband of 48 years. “I feel that it is so much more meaningful to be there in person,” says Shuster, who belongs to Temple Beth El, a Lancaster conservative congregation.

Edelson, a Manheim equine veterinarian, will observe the holiday over Zoom. “He doesn’t want to take any chances,” Shuster says, “and I fully understand that.”

Providing options

The three Lancaster synagogues will offer in-person services during the 10-day High Holiday period, a change from last year, when only Degel Israel, an orthodox congregation, allowed people inside. Beth El and Shaarai Shomayim only offered online services last year.

“We have been consistent in following the CDC guidelines as interpreted through physicians in our congregation,” explains Rabbi Jack Paskoff, who heads Shaarai Shomayim in downtown Lancaster. “More and more people have told us they are not comfortable in the building.”

Virtual attendees from as far away as Italy and Iceland plan to watch online, Paskoff says.

“We have people from 10 states and four countries,” he notes.

“We know we have a small number of people coming here,” says Rabbi Rami Pavolotzky, who, with wife Rabbi Daniela Szuster, leads Temple Beth El. “A lot of people will attend online. They can choose the way they feel safer.”

An insular community

Degel Israel, in Lancaster, only offers in-person prayer because orthodox doctrine prohibits using recording devices and watching a screen during the Sabbath and holidays.

“We have had no hospitalizations or deaths from COVID,” Rabbi Avroham Notis says.

He credits the temple’s good fortune to the insular community orthodox Judaism fosters. Congregants aren’t allowed to drive on holidays, so temple members live in neighborhoods within walking distance of the sanctuary.

In addition, congregants pray several times a day, so the same people see each other all the time. And, the temple’s yeshiva, or religious school, houses about 80 boys and young men, who spend much of their time together.

COVID-19 has infected congregants and students at Degel Israel, Notis says. However, all have recovered, he says, and the temple does employ safety measures. Another orthodox rule says congregants can’t carry masks to and from the temple. Notis, however, suggests attendees leave masks in the sanctuary, tucked into seat pockets that hold prayer books.

“Most people pray in the same spot,” he says.

The temple also installed fiberglass barriers and encourages congregants to practice social distancing.

Temples opened up a bit after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf lifted the state’s mask mandate in June. For instance, Shaarai Shomayim held two private events and served food. That’s not allowed anymore. Shaarai and Temple Beth El now prohibit eating or drinking onsite, even though Rosh Hashana usually includes food, and Yom Kippur ends with a meal. Only Degel Israel will provide these rituals this year.

Still, COVID-19 brings barriers to religious services. Notis says some older Degel Israel congregants have stayed away from the temple since the pandemic started.

“I want this difficult part of life to end,” he says.