The Lancaster Garden of Hope will host a 20th year memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Garden of Hope gives families the opportunity to honor the lives of babies lost to miscarriage or still birth through plaques, which are permanently installed on a memorial wall in the garden, located in intercourse. It was incorporated in 2003.

The service will be held in the barn at the Stoltzfus Homestead and Gardens at 3716 E. Newport Road, Gordonville. Each family will be given a balloon in memory of their baby and have the opportunity to write a message or their baby’s name on the balloon. At the conclusion of the service, the balloons will be released in unison.

Participants may park at the Stoltzfus Homestead and Gardens, 3716 E. Newport Road in Gordonville, or at the Garden of Hope parking lot, 30 Springhouse Lane in Intercourse. A golf cart service will be available for guests who have difficulty walking to the garden after the memorial service.

To order a plaque, or for more information, visit LancastergardenofHope.com. In the event of inclement weather, visit the Garden of Hope’s Facebook page, facebook.com/lancastergardenofhope/, for updates.