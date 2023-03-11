Pati Going Frey has been on 12 trips with the Christian humanitarian aid group World Vision International to refugee camps with abysmal conditions. But her last one, to a Rohingya camp near Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, left a lasting impact.

“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Frey, 68, of Lancaster, who has volunteered with World Vision for 20 years. “These people have been forgotten worldwide.”

Marla Legere, 75, of Lititz, joined Frey on the journey to the Rohingya camp from Oct. 17 to 24, with two other World Vision volunteers and Kathryn Compton, a World Vision guide.

Nearly 1 million people have taken refuge in the camp, 85% of whom are women and children, according to the United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. A massive fire ripped through the camp March 5, leaving 12,000 people without a place to stay. About 2,000 bamboo-and-tarp shelters were destroyed, as well as at least hospitals, mosques and schools. Delivering basic services to other refugees will be difficult because medical and social services have been destroyed, Hardin Lang from Refugees International told BBC. The overcrowded camp had 222 fires between January 2021 and December 2022, 60 of which were arson, according to a Bangladesh defense ministry report last month and cited by BBC.

The camp houses people who fled from Myanmar after military crackdown against the Rohingya, who are an ethnic minority — Muslims in a largely Buddhist country. Though the persecution has gone on for generations, the latest exodus began in 2017 after Myanmar’s military cracked down on Rohingya after an insurgent group attacked several police posts. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the group as “one of, if not the, most discriminated people in the world.”

To get to Bangladesh, the Rohingya had to cross the Naf River. Many drowned.

“Bangladesh was the only place they could go,” Frey said. “But they would not allow them to register as citizens.”

The Rohingya live in two-room huts made of bamboo, with rusty, metal roofs and small cement floors and eat just two times a day, mostly rice, beans and fish.

“They came with nothing,” Legere said. “The stories are all the same. They left everything behind. It was a great risk to cross (the river).”

Frey and Legere each sponsor a child they met on the trip to Bangladesh for $35 a month so that they can get inoculations and schoolbooks. While on the trip, Frey learned the family of the child she sponsors did not have a cow; a neighbor had one to sell, which Frey says she bought “on the spot” for $350 so they can make cheese and yogurt to sell.

Frey and Legere hope they can help make some changes for the better. Frey has reached out to Women Beyond Survival, a charity that deals with issues women face during trauma.

Frey’s previous World Vision trips included Georgia, Armenia, Mexico, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Jordan, Iraq and Oman. Legere noted that Bangladesh is the most populous country in the world.

“More people come, and they just get crammed in,” Legere said. “I’m aware of the world and appreciate what we’ve been blessed with. Pati and I want to let people know about the suffering and maybe they can help.”

To donate to World Vision, mail a check to World Vision, POB 9716 Federal Way, WA 98063, attn. Julie Stanfill, Rohingya Response.