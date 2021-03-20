The youngest child at a Passover Seder — a Jewish religious service and dinner — traditionally asks four questions, each beginning with: “Why is this night different from all other nights?” The liturgical answers talk about recalling slavery, eating unleavened bread, and celebrating freedom and the start of spring after Moses led the Jews out of bondage in Egypt during the book of Genesis.

But another prominent question begs to be asked: Why is this Passover different from last year’s holiday?

Samara Sofian has one answer. The same six people as last year will gather around the table with Sofian on March 27, for a Seder on a horse farm just outside of Manheim Township. However, something different is on the menu this year: hope.

“I’m more optimistic,” said Sofian, referring to the pandemic, which scuttled her family’s plan to celebrate the holiday in Ohio last year with her husband’s relatives. Those Seders would have included about 25 people.

Sofian, who lives on the farm, runs The Silver Academy, a private Jewish Day School in Harrisburg. Her parents live in another house on the farm and shared last year’s Seder with Sofian, husband Joshua and the couple’s three children. Missing was Sofian’s brother and his family from Pittsburgh, who didn’t travel because of COVID-19.

“This year feels more uplifting,” Sofian said.

Rabbi Avroham Notis seems to agree.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel that wasn’t there last year,” said the rabbi, who leads Degel Israel, an orthodox congregation in Lancaster. “I don’t know whether it’s the vaccine or declining (COVID-19 case) numbers, but there’s much more hope.”

“Last year, everyone was nervous and scared,” Notis recalled. Most of the temple’s 35 families celebrated at home, alone. Many of the 30 boys who attend the congregation’s yeshiva, or religious boarding school, were afraid to go home. The rabbi and his wife, who usually open their home to those who have no place to celebrate, limited their guests to those in their quarantined circle.

The start of immunizations, though, means the Notises may widen that circle this year. “A lot of older people were vaccinated,” he said. “They may show up. Vaccinated congregants may travel.” The focus, however, remains on family Seders at home, he said.

Small changes will mark this year’s celebration for Sofian and her family, although they still won’t travel to Ohio. Some Jews create two Seders, one the first night and another on Sunday, March 28. For this year, Sofian’s vaccinated mother will go to Pittsburgh to attend her son’s second Seder. Also, Sofian has invited an immunized friend to share in her family’s second Seder.

Sofian and her family worship at Temple Beth El in Lancaster. The conservative congregation, which includes about 120 families, has begun to study reopening plans. The synagogue closed in March 2020 and started offering religious services on Zoom. “We are lucky that many of our members are getting vaccinated,” said Rabbi Rami Pavolotzky, who leads the congregation with his wife, Rabbi Daniela Szuster.

The two encourage families to again celebrate Passover at home this year, offering a shopping service where younger congregants bring Passover groceries to vulnerable members who don’t want to shop in stores. This year, the couple will focus on thankfulness. “We are thankful for the lives spared and for our health,” Pavolotzky said. “We witnessed how people got so sick so fast.”

Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster also shut down last spring but quickly pivoted to online services for its 329 families, said Rabbi Jack Paskoff, who leads the Lancaster organization.

“We didn’t miss much, and our level of programming has gone up this past year,” he said.

The synagogue will offer a virtual Seder over Zoom, beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 28, the second night of Passover. It’s hard to conduct a religious service online when it mixes a three-hour meal with prayers, Paskoff explained, so he has trimmed the service to about an hour.

“Most of the liturgical pieces will be included,” Paskoff said, explaining that the program will not include dinner. Most viewers will participate in the online service and then sit down to their own meals. Anyone interested in attending the virtual service should call the congregation office.

Lancaster county residents have another option to participate in a virtual Seder with JewBelong, a New Jersey organization that originally formed to lure nonreligious Jewish millennials to God. The group’s web-based material, plus the pandemic, has drawn Jews of all ages to its tongue-in-cheek programming, said Stacy Stuart, who co-founded the group four years ago.

Its “Burning Man-ischewitz” Passover program has received so much interest that the group has added a second Seder at 7 p.m. March 28 to complement the original program at 7 p.m. March 27. The name combines Burning Man, the annual nine-day art and self-expression festival held in the Nevada desert, with Manischewitz, a popular brand of kosher wine.

“People are interested in connection,” Stuart said. The one-hour virtual Seder has drawn thousands of RSVPs. Those interested can go to JewBelong.com for more information.