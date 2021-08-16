Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., will host an International Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. The rain date is Aug. 28.

The event will celebrate various countries and their cultures. Attendees can get a “passport” stamped at booths that each represent countries including the Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Japan, Nigeria, Scotland and Venezuela. Guests who complete their passport will receive a small prize, along with information about the church.

The event also will feature activities outside of the passport challenge, and free food.

Entertainment offerings include local musician Stu Huggens (10:15-11 a.m. and noon to 12:45 p.m.) and dancers from the Paloma School of Irish Dance (11:15 to 11:45 a.m.). There also will be a bike obstacle course in the parking lot as a nod to the Tour de France, and a bounce house reminiscent of Russian architecture.

Church member Jerry Brown will wander the grounds with Django, his pet capuchin monkey.

The church has invited families with children in the Leap Into Language program, which brings the School District of Lancaster, Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 Refugee Center, and Eastern Mennonite Missions together to enhance language skills of refugee children whose families settle in Lancaster through Church World Service.