Imagine Lancaster choir members and their German counterparts performing sacred music in Latin and Zulu. Picture them inside a church in Schenefeld, near Hapsburg, Germany.

Now, add in songs sung in English and German, a lot of socializing, laughter and bratwurst, and the result fulfills one major goal Lititz resident Suzanne Schaudel set for a recent 11-day European musical sojourn.

“Sharing time and experiences was the most meaningful part of the trip for me,” says Schaudel, who sings soprano with the Lancaster Church of the Brethren Chancel Choir and organized the tour. This marks the third choir trip the 75-year-old has put together for the choir. Schaudel, who says she “grew up in the church,” also led outings in 2006 and 2014.

The tour included choir members and any other singers or family members who wanted to make the trip.

This time, 28 people — 21 of them who sang — held two concerts and performed at an outdoor Baptism in June. The group shared the stage with a German choir for the first concert on the trip. Chancel Choir members spent half of their nights staying with German host families to gain a close-up view of another culture, Schaudel explains.

The music, however, does hold importance, she adds.

Musical message

Matthew Fritz, the choir’s director, tries to organize each performance around a major musical selection and then extend that message throughout the concert. For this tour, Fritz chose a Latin setting of the Ave Maria text by R. Nathaniel Dett, an African American composer. Fritz then chose 14 other songs to showcase a message of unity and understanding.

“I wanted to look at universal music across Christian faith traditions that came from marginalized populations,” Fritz explains. Thus, the choir also performed “Siyahamba,” a Zulu folk song that might have been transcribed from an oral tradition by Andries Von Tonder. The title translates to “We Are Marching.”

The group also sang “Mary Had a Baby,” arranged by Roland Carter, who started a music publishing company to promote African American composers and traditions.

Several works by female composers, including Elaine Hagenberg, Susan Labarr and Karen Marrolli, highlighted the idea of peace and reconciliation, Fritz says.

The trip provided much more than music, though, the choir director recalls. “The opportunity to have social time with folks from Germany was an eye-opening experience,” Fritz says.

“It’s neat to see how music can bring people together from different backgrounds,” he says.

Attracted to Germany

The woman, who grew up in Lancaster and graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1966, spent her junior year at a German high school after her mother suggested an exchange program through the International Christian Youth Exchange.

“I fell in love with Germany, the German language and the German culture,” Schaudel recalls. She treasured time spent with her host family and still talks to Aleida Dethlefs, her host “sister.” Schaudel spent another year in Germany as a college student and pursued a career teaching German.

She taught in the Eastern Lancaster County and Hempfield school districts and often chaperoned students on trips to Germany.

In the meantime, Schaudel also married a German man who moved to Lancaster in the 1960s. Connections to his family members have helped Schaudel arrange host families and sightseeing opportunities on each tour.

“I would not have done these trips as tour guide,” she says. “It’s very important to stay with families.”

Randy Kochel of Lancaster would agree. He and his wife, Pam, heard a first-person account of communist life from a host who lived through it. “We learned about East Berlin, before the fall,” Kochel recalls of that first choir trip in 2006. The Kochels have attended all three choir tours, meeting interesting people each time.

“One of the best parts is forming new friendships,” Kochel says.

Another participant also enjoyed spending social time with Germans. “The hospitality was way above and beyond,” says Nancy Enders, a Lancaster resident who taught music in the Hempfield School District for 30 years.

“You get more immersed in the culture,” says Enders, who belongs to Lancaster Church of the Brethren but doesn’t sing in the choir because she freelances almost every Sunday as a local church organist.

In addition to forging new relationships, the choir tour also allowed participants to strengthen bonds with people they know.

For instance, Schaudel’s 19-year-old granddaughter, who lives in Brooklyn, made the trip. In addition, Schaudel’s daughter-in-law serves as pastor at one of the churches where the choir performed.

“It was very meaningful for the choir” to travel, rehearse and sing together, notes Fritz, also a music professor at Elizabethtown College.

Enders, however, began rekindling connections before she even left town. She reunited with a childhood friend during choir rehearsals before the trip.

“I hadn’t seen her in years,” Enders says.