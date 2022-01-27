Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose "1619 Project" seeks to reframe America's history with an examination of the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans, will speak in Lancaster in April.

CHI St. Joseph Children's Health will host Hannah-Jones' appearance on at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster. It's part of the Columbia organization's "Conversations About Healthy Communities" speaker series.

Hannah-Jones will share her vision about healthy communities, and what she has learned in her reporting about how communities are working toward becoming healthier and offering environments where all children and families can thrive.

Hannah-Jones, a reporter for the New York Times since 2015, first created "The 1619 Project" as a series of essays in the New York Times Magazine in August 2019, marking the 400th anniversary of the advent of American slavery. The project has since been expanded into a book.

The examination of the country's founding through the lens of slavery and its legacy in modern America has created controversy, with some school boards and state governments labeling it racially divisive, and voting to ban the teaching of "The 1619 Project" in schools.

Hannah-Jones, who covers civil rights and racial injustice for the New York Times, is also the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, sometimes referred to as the "genius grant." In July 2021, it was announced she would join the communications faculty of Howard University.

Tickets for Hannah-Jones' appearance are $50 for general admission, plus an online processing fee. VIP tickets for a reception at The Pressroom restaurant are already sold out. For tickets and information, visit lanc.news/NikoleHannahJones.