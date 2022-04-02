The Islamic Community Center of Lancaster, 227 N. Queen St., will hold several faith events throughout the month of Ramadan, which began with the new moon on Friday and ends with the feast of Eid al-Fitr on May 2.

Muslims fast from dawn to dusk for the month of Ramadan, and the first day of fasting will be celebrated by a community iftar, or fast-breaking, at sunset tonight. The Islamic Community Center will raise funds for its operations as well as distribution to charity throughout Ramadan. Additionally, the following is planned:

— Tarawih, or special night prayers, daily at 9 p.m. until May 1. By the end of the month, the entire Quran will have been recited during these prayers.

— Community iftars will be held Fridays and Saturdays during Ramadan, with additional nights added as needed. Community partners, the interfaith community, neighbors and guests will join in the community iftars.

— Scholars from the area will be invited to address the congregation and guests throughout the month in Halaqa.

— The center will organize multiple prayer congregations for Eid, which is celebrated for three days.

For more information about the Islamic Center of Lancaster, visit iccl.alminaret.com.