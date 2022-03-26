In January, a ceiling renovation project began in the sanctuary of the historic Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at a cost of $194,000.

About half the cost was for scaffolding to reach the 40-foot high ceiling. But before the scaffolding could go up, 1,509 organ pipes had to come down.

The problems began in 2006, when an industrial strength wallpaper was installed on the ceiling, which the plaster couldn’t hold. In 2009, small pieces of plaster began falling, followed by larger pieces.

“We didn’t want pieces to fall on people,” said the Rev. Timothy Mentzer, senior pastor of the church at 31. S. Duke St.

David Wanner, chair of the property committee, has been supervising the project since the plaster began falling.

Organist Robert Horton said the organ will sound the same when the pipes are back in place, but the ceiling will look different, with different sheens of gold stenciling rather than a uniform gold as before.

Also, while the scaffolding is up, all new LED light bulbs will be installed in the ceiling, creating light and shadows off the gold sheens.

Precise artistry

Ryan Ritterbeck, of Robert A. Ritterbeck Painting Co., in Scranton, began the stenciling about five weeks ago. He is the fourth generation in the church painting and decorating company.

“We’re recreating the design in gold from 1774 in a building from 1766,” Ritterbeck said, noting that the stenciling features a border cornice, an oval cruciform and acanthus leaves. “We’re getting into the home stretch.”

Horton noted with amazement that Ritterbeck sometimes used a paint brush the size of a pencil for something that’s going to be seen from 40-feet away.

The congregation hopes to be back in the sanctuary by early May. For now, worship is held in Fondersmith Auditorium at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Also, Holy Trinity has a new service in the chapel at 4 p.m. Saturdays.

“It’s an opportunity to try new worship formats,” Mentzer said. “People are sitting closer, with more opportunities to interact after the service. It’s a more relaxed, informal feeling.”

“There’s a much greater sense of personal connection,” Horton added.

“Personal connection is better than formality,” Mentzer said.

Holy Trinity has about 750 members. During the pandemic, about 35 percent attended in person, Mentzer says.

During the ceiling project, the grand piano in the sanctuary has been moved to Fondersmith Auditorium, which already had a piano.

“Now we have dueling pianos,” Horton said, “with six to eight hands. We’re exploring what we can do without the organ.”

Even 8-year-old Hudson Heisey joined in on the fun.

“He just jumped on the bench and played,” Horton said.

Members’ support

About 12 volunteers took down the organ pipes – from the size of a pencil to 8-feet tall - in two nights. Two volunteers made boxes to store them in.

“We asked for volunteers, and we got more than we could handle,” Horton said. “They really wanted to help.”

Horton said it will take longer to put the pipes back, as each one has to be tuned.

After the scaffolding is down and the pipes are back, the sanctuary will need a professional cleaning.

“One upside of the project,” Mentzer said, “is that it’s fully funded by contributions from the congregation.”

One member, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched every $500 donation up to $10,000.

“With that generosity, we don’t have to call on reserves,” Mentzer said.