The Rev. Lale Labuko was just a child when he inexplicably lost two older sisters.

Only when he was an adult did he learn that they were secretly killed because his Ethiopian Kara Tribe in the Lower Omo River Valley believed they were cursed.

Perhaps it was because they were born with what the tribe calls “abnormalities,” such as twins, or children whose top teeth come in before the bottom teeth, or children whose parents didn’t get the necessary three blessings from the king, bishops and elders. Labuko says the tribe believed if cursed children weren’t killed, disease, disaster and death would destroy the tribe.

The ancient tradition is known as mingi, with children thrown into the river, abandoned in a bush, starved or suffocated by filling their mouths with dirt. And yes, even in this day and age, it still happens.

But no longer in the Kara Tribe. Labuko has devoted his life to convincing his people that mingi is a blessing not a curse.

The day he convinced the king of his village, Dus, which means dust, to stop the killing, a rainstorm drenched the arid valley. Soon after, he founded the nonprofit Christian organization, Omo Hope.

Labuko recently visited Gordonville while fundraising across the country for his organization. It wasn’t his first time in Lancaster County; in fall 2018, he spoke at several churches.

Two years ago, Omo Hope built Omo Children’s Home in Jinka that now houses more than 50 children rescued from nearby tribes. Last year, a private primary school, now with 261 students, was built across from the home. Older students attend a local high school, and one graduate is now in medical school in Addis Ababa, with plans to return to the village to care for her people.

“I just give them what they need,” Labuko said. “I just help them.”

The home and school have indoor bathrooms with clean water, which Labuko drilled for, while the rest of the valley drinks dirty water.

“Most kids under 5 die,” he said.

Labuko visits the United States periodically to raise funds to support his mission. This time, he arrived in September and has traveled across the country. His goal is to raise $51,000, and he doesn’t plan to go home until he does. To donate, go to omohope.org, where there is also a link to the 2015 documentary/drama, “Omo Child: The River and the Bush.”

With the funds, he hopes to expand the primary school, which generates income.

Labuko was in the area from May 21 to 25, when he was hosted by Edna Stolfzfus, of Harrisburg, who met him in 2018 while on a Christian mission trip through Africa, with a stop in Omo Valley.

Because of COVID-19, there were no large public events this trip, although he did visit Branch Community, in Gordonville, and Hillside Christian Fellowship, in Millersburg, Dauphin County.

The goal for his extended weekend in the area was to connect with more people.

“Omo Child needs people to support Lale in his mission, share the vision and bring financial aid,” Stoltzfus said. “We believe the best way to gain that support and give people an opportunity to be a part of Omo Child is to first build relationships with, and connect to, Lale’s heart for the ministry.”

Labuko plans to return to Pennsylvania in August, with speaking engagements now in the works.

For Stoltzfus, who worked with Labuko for two weeks when she was in Ethiopia, an important part of supporting Omo Child is building support here and inviting people to join Labuko’s growing Pennsylvania family.

In the past three years, Stoltzfus said, the children’s home went from a rented space, to buying land, building a home and a school. The private school accommodates other children from Jinka, paying a small tuition for quality education, which generates income for the home.

“The goal is for Omo Child to be completely self-sustaining,” she said. “That is a far-reaching goal, but significant progress has been made. Lale’s time in Lancaster has played a part in this through fundraiser events and speaking at churches.”

Labuko grew up in a mud hut with a thatched roof. He converted to Christianity as a teen when missionaries came to his village. He was educated in schools in Ethiopia and graduated from Hampshire College, in Amherst, Massachusetts, and Discipleship Training School with Youth With A Mission in Germany before returning to Ethiopia.

He had a spiritual change in his life in 2018 that led him to teach and preach and plant two churches. But the children are his life.

“I can see the children are growing every year,” he said. “They speak English, which is unusual in Ethiopia and is really difficult.”

Labuko now lives in Jinka, about 140 miles from Dus. He and his wife, Gido, have five children. She works at the children’s home and recently sent him a photograph of a 1-year-old girl, Metsananat, the latest rescue to arrive at the Omo home.

“We’re going to connect with her family’s tribe — it’s huge, 200,000 people — and teach them about mingi,” Labuko said.

He explained why it is so hard to get adults to give up their belief in curses.

“It’s a spiritual issue,” he said, and gave an example. “They beat on drums for ceremonies. If a drum breaks, they believe the curse came back. So from now on, mingi children have to stay away from drums.”

“They will always carry that (mingi) label,” Stoltzfus said.

In the past four years, Labuko said, 30 to 40 children have died in the Hammer and Benna tribes, also in the Omo Valley.

“They didn’t really accept them,” Labuko said. “The kids in my home are more protected. They have a future. They can come to America. Mingis grow up with less hope. I forgave my family. Omo is about hope and forgiveness.”