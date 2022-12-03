For 62 years, Wesley United Methodist Church hosted an annual Christmas pageant, bringing the magic of the Nativity to life.

This year, the popular pageant will return to the Strasburg church Dec. 9-11 after a five-year pause — with the help of three adorable babies.

“We are excited to bring the pageant back. Many people told us how much they missed it,” says Pat Lewis, co-director with her husband, John Lewis, and Karen Bender. All the directors are long-term Wesley members with years involved in the production.

The Christmas pageant was created in 1954 by the late Dorothy Mayhew who served as Wesley’s choir director.

Due to an older congregation and lack of children, the pageant was put on pause in 2017. But thanks to Acts Covenant Fellowship Church in Strasburg who offered to construct scenery, area residents and local churches, the Christmas favorite is back on schedule.

IF YOU GO What: Wesley United Methodist Christmas Pageant. Where: 40 W. Main Street, Strasburg. When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 (doors open at 6:45 p.m.) and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 (doors open at 3:45 p.m.). The Dec. 11 performance will be streamed on Zoom. Cost: No charge. Attendees are welcome to give an offering as they exit. More info: 717-687-6392 or wesleystrasburg.org.

Dozens of babies have been cast in the coveted role of baby Jesus over six decades. This year, all the babies are from Strasburg families.

Seven-week-old Logan Grier is baby Jesus on Friday. He’s the son of Jason and Amy Grier, members of Grace Community Church, Willow Street.

“We thought this would be a perfect theater debut for Logan,” says Amy Grier, who has an appreciation for and performed in musical theater.

The youngest cast member is five-week-old Benjamin Bennett, who makes his appearance in the Saturday performance. His parents are Catherine and Lee Bennett, members of Petra Church, New Holland. Growing up in a small church, Catherine always thought it would be great to be part of a pageant. Now she’s thrilled her son will get the opportunity.

The pageant ends Sunday with baby number three, four-month-old Jameson Groff.

“This will be a really good memory to share with him,” says his mother, Sierra Groff. She and Jameson’s dad Quinn Groff are Grace Community Church members.

Shelby Nauman and Lisa Albrecht, Willow Street residents, share the role of Mary. Albrecht, Acts Covenant Fellowship member, performs Sunday. Nauman, Grace Community Church member, performs Friday and Saturday.

Nauman played the role eight years ago. She says that amidst the hustle and bustle of the season, she likes participating in the pageant, which focuses on the true meaning of Christmas.

With 81 participants including 11 children, 60 adults, 10 scenery change handlers and two animals (a dog and a lamb), the directors are busy. Some do all three nights, others two and some only one.

“Some in the cast are fourth-generation family members,” Lewis says. The oldest, Wesley United Methodist Church member John Shaffer, is 85. His daughter, grandkids and great-grandkids have been in the pageant. He’s played Joseph and a king in addition to narrator for many years.

The Rev. Deanna Geiter, Trinity United Methodist Church, Lickdale, is pageant music director. The former Wesley United Methodist music director says she’s pleased to return to direct the 24-person choir.

The timeless Bible story told by a narrator unfolds in the church sanctuary with pantomime, choir music and scenery changes.

“If the pageant leads one person to the saving grace of Jesus Christ, that’s our mission,” John Lewis says.