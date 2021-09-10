A bus tour of historic sites is one of two events being planned for next year’s celebration of Bowmansville Mennonite Church’s 100 years of worship in its current building.
Special services celebrating the centennial of the church’s worship will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16, 2022.
The Alleghany Mennonite Historical Association will sponsor the bus tour on Saturday, Oct. 2, featuring sites of historical interest in the Bowmansville and Alleghenyville areas of Lancaster and Berks counties.
The tour includes homesteads and farmsteads of early settlers and area ordained leaders; meetinghouses and date stones of various Mennonite groups; and historically significant churches, schools, cemeteries and mill sites.
The motorcoach will load at 8:15 a.m. and leave at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2 from Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, and return to the church about 3 p.m.
The tour is open to the public. Tickets are $55 per person and $50 for association members. The trip includes a hot noon meal and all admissions.
To register and reserve a seat, mail your name and contact information, along with a check payable to Alleghany Mennonite Historical Association, to Delton Leid at 2033 Main St., Narvon, PA 17555, by Sept. 11. For more information, contact Leid at 717-305-0231 or leidcountry@outlook.com.