The Rev. Roger Rabey received a call and decided to pick up.

The caller? God, who Rabey believes led him to devote his life to ministry.

“Usually people refer to it as ‘receiving a call,’ ” says Rabey, senior pastor at Highland Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township. “You don’t go into full-time ministry for the money, fame or short hours. You really have to feel called by God to serve in that way.”

Rabey answered the call, serving at churches around the country and internationally. Now, after four decades in ministry, he’s preparing for a new chapter: retirement. He’ll give his last service as senior pastor at Highland at 10 a.m. July 31. Executive Presbyter, Erin Cox-Holmes and the church’s stated clerk, Michael Wilson, will fill the pulpit following Rabey’s retirement and prior to Beaulieu’s initiation.

Rabey’s “call” came in his years after college, which he spent traveling the world. But he realized his love for God and desire to preach during a formative time for many: high school.

“I went to a school that required ‘Bible’ as a subject,” said Rabey, who attended the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “Studying it and reading it made a big difference in my life and turned my life over to Christ.”

After high school, Rabey attended Furman University in South Carolina, where he studied three different topics: religion, history and German.

Following his post-college travels in Europe for two years, Rabey attended Princeton Seminary. Following his time at Princeton Seminary, he studied and lived in Scotland, where the Presbyterian Church was founded by John Knox. Rabey then served as a pastor at Presbyterian churches throughout the United States, which took him to Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In 2009, Rabey decided to come to Lancaster with his wife, Dolores (“DeeDee.”)

Getting matched with a church, Rabey says, is a two-way street; there must be a mutual match between the church and the pastor. Rabey said he was attracted to Highland due to its devotion to mission and extraordinary worship and music.

Just as it attracted him to Highland, missionary work had a large impact on Rabey’s time serving the church, combining his love for travel with his calling to serve God. Rabey has participated in dozens of missions, many of them with Highland, including construction, medical and even intergenerational mission trips.

The missions Rabey has participated in with Highland have given him a greater understanding of the world and valuable lessons he will continue to carry, he says.

“With such a strong emphasis on mission, it helped me to broaden my understanding of why we do missions and how we do them in a changing world,” Rabey said. “I will definitely take that with me.”

Since his relocation to Lancaster, Rabey’s voice has been heard beyond the Highland community, too. In 2010, he was the keynote speaker at the 57th Good Friday Breakfast, a yearly ecumenical Lancaster-area gathering of hundreds of community and business leaders.

Another highlight of his career and time at Highland, Rabey says, was receiving a Lilly Grant in 2019. Rabey was one of 148 U.S. pastors to receive the $50,000 grant that year, which includes a sabbatical and time for “creative rest.” He used the time to bike through Spain and Italy and pursue his interest in woodworking.

“This year I’m celebrating 40 years of ordained ministry. That sabbatical was really special for me to renew my spirit,” Rabey said. “It also gave the church new life. All of that might have been perfectly timed because it happened the summer before COVID. Maybe we did fill our spiritual tanks up so we could get through COVID a bit better.”

Rabey’s time at Highland, however, has not been particularly easy. During his 13 years at the church, Rabey worked to understand the church’s role in an ever-changing global climate. Between a pandemic and widespread national social movements, Rabey led the church in a particularly troubling time.

“Church in my 40 years has gone under quite an evolution from 1982, when I was ordained, to now,” Rabey said. “Culture is going through those changes, too.”

Jeff Doane, who is responsible for communications at Highland and has worked closely with Rabey during his time as senior pastor, believes Rabey has a gift for handling divisive topics — from social justice issues to the COVID-19 pandemic — and maintains unity within the church.

Barb Droz, Clerk of Session at Highland echoed similar sentiments.

“Roger’s leadership as Moderator of Session was just what we needed through the changing times over the last decade,” Droz says. “He focused on our unity; our common purpose as a people following Jesus.”

Rabey plans to spend his time in retirement similar to the way he spent his time during his sabbatical: biking, woodworking and spending time with his family.

Allison Beaulieu will take Rabey’s place as senior pastor starting in late August. According to Rabey, Highland “is poised right now for a new chapter, for a new lifeline, a new enthusiasm and a new vision.”

When asked about what he would miss most about Highland Presbyterian Church, Rabey didn’t hesitate.

“The relationships,” Rabey said. “These are great people.”