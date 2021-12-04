Earlier this year, we shared the story of Tim "The Trash Man" Kauffman, who regularly salvages scrap metal for money that he donates to Grandview Church or charitable endeavors.

Kauffman parks his signature red pickup truck outside the church once a month, and parishoners and community members alike throw things they need recycled into the truck's bed. Read more about Kauffman here.

Kauffman shared his year-end report via email. He noted that he still had a few items left to recycle, but that largely, these numbers capture what he's worked to salvage this year.

Tim Kauffman's 2021 Salvage Report

Iron: 7844 pounds.

Aluminum: 448 pounds.

Brass: 83 pounds.

Copper: 46 pounds.

Insulated wire: 32 pounds.

Die cast: 5 pounds.

Miscellaneous (Lead, others): 34 pounds.

Total: 8492 pounds.

Revenue: $1024.95.