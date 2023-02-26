There are many ways science and technology regularly improve our lives. Just this morning I’ve relied on GPS directions provided by satellites orbiting the Earth to get around the city, and taken a medication that was developed by pharmaceutical researchers. We can put our knowledge of science to use to help us grow more productive and healthier gardens, to better understand a weather forecast so we’re more prepared for changing weather and to improve our own health and well-being.

We can also learn about how to use technology to be able to use computers and smartphones to stay in touch with people both near and far, and to better understand how our cars work so we can drive more safely.

Beyond any individual quality of life improvement, science and technology are driving economic development across Pennsylvania and around the country. Businesses in Pennsylvania are looking for skilled and well-educated workers who are prepared for our rapidly changing workplaces and economy.

Due to this reality, schools and other educational organizations are focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education to help students develop the skills and knowledge they will need. According to the National Science Foundation, about 25% of jobs in Pennsylvania require significant STEM knowledge and expertise.

Cutting-edge STEM education focuses on helping cultivate student curiosity, creativity, collaboration, problem solving and critical thinking skills, and prepares students for life in our modern world. Here in Lancaster County we are fortunate to have schools, educational organizations and nonprofits that are dedicated to STEM education.

Volunteers support many of their efforts and initiatives. Here are a few ways you can contribute right now.

North Museum Science and

Engineering Fair 2023

The North Museum of Nature and Science needs community volunteers for its annual in-person Science and Engineering Fair on Thursday, March 9, at Millersville University. This large event depends on wide community support.

Volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of roles, including set-up the day before the fair, final setup on the day of the fair, greeting and welcoming guests, miscellaneous duties during the fair and cleanup afterward.

If you can help, please reply by Friday, March 3 to sciencefair@north

museum.org

North Museum of Nature and

Science volunteers

The North Museum of Nature and Science also regularly looks for volunteers to fill a wide variety of roles to support their programs and day-to-day museum functions. Adults, retirees and students ages 15 and up are welcome to volunteer. Volunteers can serve in a variety of capacities including museum guide, planetarium presenter and operator, front desk, graphic design, photographer, live animal room, educational programs, fundraising, exhibits and collections and special events. Training is provided, and background clearances may be required. Visit northmuseum.org/volunteer.

Lancaster Science Factory

volunteers

The Lancaster Science Factory relies on volunteers from across the community to help run programs and assist with general operation. The Science Factory is looking for people who are interested in helping inspire children to develop curiosity, think creatively and build confidence as they develop skills in science, technology, engineering and math.

Volunteer roles include exhibit floor, programs, Girls Code Club, outreach, summer/winter camp and garden volunteer. All volunteers must be at least 16 years old, and may need to complete background clearances. Training is provided. Visit lancaster

sciencefactory.org/about/volunteer.

Other opportunities

The United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal connects community members with hundreds of projects every year. Be sure to visit us at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com regularly and sign up for updates as new volunteer opportunities are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.