Walk in the front door of Grandview Church and the first thing you see is a shopping cart overflowing with groceries.

Members and friends of the Manheim Township church keep the cart full day in and day out for friends and neighbors in need.

And now the church is collaborating with Anchor Lancaster to get COVID-19 tests to people who need them, too.

Both efforts are part of the church’s Fairness Fund, which was prompted by pandemic-related need in the community. When stimulus checks went out about two years ago, a member asked, “But what if we don’t need the money?”

The congregation’s Fairness Fund received about $51,000 from members’ checks — anywhere from $30 per check to the entire amount. So far, the church, at 888 Pleasure Road, has donated $33,500 from the fund: $15,000 for local housing, utilities and medical bills; $6,500 for racial justice causes locally and regionally; $1,000 to Native American justice work in New Mexico; and $11,000 for local food ministries, including the Parish Resource Center, which distributes free bagged meals.

“Hospitals will call us about people in need so they don’t get evicted from their homes after being released from the hospital,” says the Rev. Andrea Brown, lead pastor at the open and affirming church.

The U.S. government launched covidtests.gov on Jan. 18, a website on which Americans can order four COVID-19 tests to be sent to their home free of charge. At drugstores and online retailers, the tests cost about $10 each.

That prompted a member to ask, “But what if you don’t have an address?”

So, the Fairness Fund is not finished.

The congregation, with about 500 members, is putting out the word in the community that Grandview will take any unneeded tests and give them to Anchor Lancaster. The nonprofit serves a free breakfast from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. every weekday at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., which also offers showers and a warm living room.

Patty Eastep, director of outreach at Anchor, said Anchor will give out the COVID-19 tests at the breakfasts, pending their availability. If Anchor has any extras, she will coordinate with other community groups who help those in need.

“We will share extra tests with other social services that provide outreach to our neighbors,” Eastep wrote in an email.

The Rev. Jane Dutton, Grandview’s associate pastor for care and connection, said Grandview’s youth group recently volunteered for Anchor.

“Certainly what started out as a thought, two years later is a pretty robust program, especially the need for food,” Dutton said. “I anticipate it continuing. COVID tests are just the most recent way to share.”

The Rev. Liz Fulmer, who serves as Grandview’s associate pastor, sees the role of the pastoral staff as listening to the ideas of the congregation and helping them come to life.

“What’s cool about this idea is its simplicity,” Fulmer said. “It’s so simple. It comes from an awareness that there are inequities in the distribution of resources and other inequities, too.”

Fulmer recounted how one time the church sent money to someone who didn’t ask for it but had lost $30,000 in income due to COVID-19.

“There are huge disparities in needs,” she said.

Dutton recalls a woman who used to come to Grandview’s food pantry.

“When her financial situation improved, she came back to help out,” Dutton said. “Some people just need a little help and then they’re eager, more than willing, to do the same for others.”