When Hadar Orshalimy sings at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim next Friday during Shabbat services, she will do much more than put Jewish liturgy to music. The Israeli musician hopes to connect Jews to their history.

“People before me sang these same words,” says Orshalimy, 41, who will headline the reform temple’s Miller Music Festival on Jan. 6 to 7. “I connect spiritually to the music and let the history vibrate and echo. I say words that have been sung for thousands of years.”

Orshalimy will feature as a cantorial soloist for two religious services before performing a Saturday evening concert based on her love of Jewish songwriters featured in the American Songbook, a loose collection of what many consider to be the most popular and influential songs and jazz pieces from about the 1920s-1960s.

The New York-based musician released her first jazz album, “It Never Was You – Jazz by Jewish Songwriters” in 2019. Her new album, “Witchcraft - The Jewish Women of the Great American Songbook” comes out in March.

Songs from that album will include “The Way You Look Tonight,” (Dorothy Fields) “Witchcraft” and “Young at Heart,” (Carolyn Leigh), “Willow Weep for Me,” (Ann Ronell) and “The Party’s Over,” (Betty Comden and Adolph Green). In addition to singing their songs at the concert, Orshalimy will talk about each lyricist or composer.

“Hadar has an incredible voice. It’s absolutely beautiful,” says Rabbi Jack Paskoff, who leads the reform Lancaster congregation. “She is a warm person — someone you just want to get to know. This is just the kind of person we want to have here.”

Cantor Carol Chesler, who leads Temple Beth El in Lancaster, agrees with Orshalimy that songs connect people. “Music, more than any other form of art, has the power to transform an experience to being inspiring in a very spiritual way,” she says.

The cantor, however, won’t be able to attend the Friday night service at Shaarai Shomayim because her own conservative congregation will offer a “Musical Shabbat” that evening with a 12-string guitar, violin, bass and percussion to accompany prayers. Offering musical performances often helps brings Jews to services, she says.

Thus Chesler will urge her congregants to attend Orshalimy’s performance Saturday night. “It’s a community happening. I will definitely promote it.”

Shaarai Shomayim member Missy DePietro first met Orshalimy when the singer accompanied her husband, Sheldon Low, when he was the featured Miller festival artist about 10 years ago. DePietro says she was “blown away” when Low and Orshalimy harmonized together. “It was beautiful,” DePietro recalls. She also has found Orshalimy online, providing cantorial solos for various synagogues in New York City. “I saw this enormous temple. And (Orshalimy) was just there, belting out this beautiful music. She has a big sound.”

A friendship started between the two couples, and the DePietros have hosted several concerts at their Mountville home. “I am a music person,” DePietro says. “I love the energy.”

IF YOU GO What: Hadar Orshalimy concert (The Miller Music Festival). Where: The sanctuary of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James St. When: 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Cost: Free. More info: shaarai.org.

Early years

Orshalimy, born in Michigan, grew up in Tel Aviv, the daughter of an American mother and Israeli father. She recalls singing as a toddler and listening to Motown, contemporary American music, and Israeli pop songs. The singer completed military service training soldiers how to protect themselves from biological and chemical warfare and also finished in the top 30 of the Israeli version of “American Idol.”

She knew what she wanted after military service, though. “My heart was always in music,” she says.

In 2000, the 19-year-old met Low when they attended a three-day workshop for music camp counselors in Wisconsin. Orshalimy went as part of her military service and spent a summer leading songs at a Jewish summer camp, also in Wisconsin.

Orshalimy wouldn’t see Low again for several years, until she transferred to the Berklee College of Music in Boston. She reconnected with Low, who was unhappy with a career as a mechanical engineer and wanted to switch to his high-school interest: writing and singing Jewish music.

The two began working together. “She has always been my encouragement,” says Low, 40. For instance, Orshalimy helped Low write music. She also sang backup or played the piano for him. He says he soon realized his wife had enormous talent. “I didn’t want her to be a background vocalist or a name in the liner notes,” Low says. “She’s just a world-class talent.”

Orshalimy has created a full-time career with music, whether singing folk songs, Israeli pop hits, Jewish prayers or jazz. She’s written for other musicians and has had songs featured in Netflix productions. “When you work as a musician, you do whatever you can to grow your career,” she says.

She began streaming concerts from the couple’s apartment during the pandemic. Low says he finally put to use his mechanical engineering background to create technologically sound performances.

The Miller Music Festival

The Miller Music Festival began in 1991 after congregants Roseanne and David Selfon created the annual festival to honor Roseanne Selfon’s parents, Lester and Madaline Miller.

This event brings famous performers of Jewish music to Lancaster so people can experience it, Paskoff says. Previous festivals have featured Low, Orshalimy’s husband, and other Jewish acts, such as Nefesh Mountain, Josh Nelson and Julie Silver.

“We bring major players in the field of contemporary Jewish music,” Paskoff notes.

Friday night services and the Saturday night concert with Orshalimy, which both start at 7 p.m, are free to the public and will be held at Shaarai Shomayim’s sanctuary, 75 E. James St.

Chesler’s “Musical Shabbat” is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Temple Beth El, 1836 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster; she’ll be joined by violinist Christopher Brooks, bassist Donald Grabowski and percussionist Ed Haggard. An Oneg Shabbat with light refreshments will follow the service; RSVP at office@tbelancaster.org.