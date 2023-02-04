Laura Story, contemporary Christian singer, songwriter, author and worship leader, will speak at CrossNet Ministries banquet on Tuesday, March 28.

The Grammy, Billboard and Dove music awards winner’s belief in how a faith community can be a blessing to others supports the mission of CrossNet, a New Holland nonprofit that serves its community through social services, youth programs and other efforts.

“My journey has been one in which God has shown up,” Story says. She plans to share how being part of a faith community means we don’t have to walk through hardships alone.

And Story knows a thing or two about hardships. After Story married Martin Evington in 2005, the couple moved from Spartansburg, South Carolina, to Johns Creek, Georgia, so Story could assume a worship leader position at Perimeter Church.

Five months after their move, Evington was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The couple were still settling into their new town but found strength in their new community.

“Through the support and encouragement of our new church,” Story says, “Martin and I experienced blessings described in the Bible as church being Christ on earth.”

“We saw the body of Christ circle around us in a way we never imagined,” she says.

Her award-winning song “Blessings” was written as a testimony and reminder that God remains faithful even when things turn out differently than our expectations. She will perform the song at the banquet.

Raised in a Christian home, she places her hope in God who has been the one constant when everything else changes. Her books and music reflect how faith brought her through the storms of life. She cites the song “God Fix It” as the one which best expresses how faith made a difference.

It’s her hope that the her speech’s takeaway will be how faith in God can change the course of our lives.

For Story, family and faith bring her the most joy. The couple have four children: Josie, 10; twins Ben and Griffin, 8; and Tim, 4.

Evington still has a vision problem and memory deficit, but the family continues to find strength in their faith.

“Our response has been to live in joy and find a blessing in this hardship,” Story says.

The banquet

The theme of this year’s CrossNet Ministries banquet at Shady Maple Banquet Center, East Earl, is “Transformation, Yours and Mine.”

“We are focusing on how, as we walk alongside people in life and serve, we impact others and our own lives are changed. God transforms us as we seek and serve Him,” says Meredith Dahl, executive director.

This year marks the 22nd banquet that raises funds to support the organization’s community programs for youth, social services, and food and nutrition in eastern Lancaster County.

The event includes dinner, organization updates, videos of participants sharing their story and volunteers sharing their experiences serving at CrossNet.

In-person seating was limited to 850 attendees for sponsors only. Sponsorships range from $300 to $10,000.

The popular event sold out in-person seating in one month. Access to a livestream link can still be purchased for $25. Last year there were 52 watch parties with an estimated 321 people watching from off-site locations.

To purchase a livestream link, participants can register online at elancocross.org, call 717-355-2454 or stop at the office 123 W. Franklin St., New Holland.

Last year’s banquet raised $203,000, with a goal for 2023 to reach $200,000.

“We are grateful for how individuals, churches, businesses and organizations in the community work together to communicate, collaborate, brainstorm, not duplicate services and dream together,” Dahl says. “Because of this, CrossNet exists.”