It wasn’t business, family or a vacation that took residents and staff from Garden Spot Village and Communities to Nairobi, Kenya.

These travelers — ages 40 to 81 — crossed the Atlantic Ocean as part of Garden Spot Village’s Travel With Purpose team. The reason: to visit young students they supported at a school operated by Missions of Hope International’s Pangani center. The trip was supported by Garden Spot Community Church.

Residents and staff at Garden Spot Village partnered with Missions of Hope International to sponsor 17 students — 11 girls and 6 boys, ages 7 to 13 — through Mission of Hope’s child sponsorship program.

Brandon Adams, Garden Spot Village graphic designer, and Karyn Nancarvis, Garden Spot Village campus chaplain, led the 12-member team of six residents, one resident family member and three other staff members. The group left New Holland on Feb. 23 and returned March 8.

The Pangani center covers preschool to grade 8 and currently has 1,085 students and 68 staffers, Adams says. Pangani is one of 30 Missions of Hope centers in Kenya, with 14 in rural Nairobi and 16 in rural Kenya.

Students were selected from photos with names, birth dates and grades. The sponsors fostered relationships by corresponding with the students for six months.

Upon arriving in Kenya, the Garden Spot Village group was warmly welcomed by MOHI staff at the Gracehouse Resort guest house where they lived during their stay.

“Meeting the students in person at the center was a special and emotional time with lots of smiles and hugs,” says Arlene der Kinderen, Garden Spot Village resident.

She says the children all appreciated the gifts from their sponsors such as a Bible, notebook, pen, colored pencils, bookmark and more.

While the building located in the Mathare Valley slums wasn’t fancy, der Kinderen says, it was very clean. She was surprised to learn the students were responsible for cleaning the school.

Because five sponsors were unable to take the trip, designated team members were stand-ins. Those who couldn’t travel sent videos to show to the youth. In return, the students recorded messages to take back to them.

The students wore colorful school uniforms: girls, blue dresses with green sweaters; boys, black pants with blue shirts and green sweaters. They spoke English, Swahili and their tribal language.

The school has a computer lab, and Adams, a graphic designer, took note.

“We were amazed at their technology skills,” Adams says.

Resident Nancy Heckman got acquainted with her student, 13-year-old Vivian, through written communication, and she was happy to finally meet her in person. She also met her mother and brother.

“Vivian was so sweet, soft-spoken like most of the students, and smiled a lot,” Heckman says.

Asked what she wanted to do in life, Vivian said she wants to be a doctor. Heckman, a nurse, shared some of her medical experience stories.

Other students were asked the same question about their futures; the most popular answers were pilot, teacher, nurse and doctor.

Chaplain Nancarvis says she was honored to have an opportunity to preach at the Outreach Hope Church Pangani.

“We felt blessed to be supporting such a well-run model of empowerment,” Nancarvis says.

The team also presented a two-day Vacation Bible School for 105 fourth graders featuring a craft, singing, games, dancing and prayer.

“Students loved the Bible story about Jonah,” says Judy Rettew, a Garden Spot Village resident who took part in telling the story. Rettew, who has been blind since birth, joyfully shared Braille lessons and gave each a card in Braille with the word “LOVE.”

The group also took the students on a bus ride to Lang’ata’s Giraffe Centre, which protects giraffes, found only in the grasslands of East Africa. It was a first-time experience for the children.

The trip made a lasting impression on the group from Garden Spot Village.

“Being able to meet, bless and hang out with the children we sponsored is something we’ll never forget,” Adams says.

For more information about Missions of Hope International child sponsorship program, visit mohiafrica.org.