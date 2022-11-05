It’s never too late to get involved with a volunteer mission trip.

Just ask the 11 residents of Garden Spot Village, plus a friend — ages 75 to 93 — who traveled to New York School of Urban Ministry in Long Island for a short-term ministry project Oct. 10-13.

“New York School of Urban Ministry staff were probably surprised about the ages of our team and how helpful we would be,” says Jan Heller, 76, with a chuckle.

The trip was an initiative of Garden Spot Village’s Travel with Purpose Team, a group of volunteers from the New Holland retirement community who complete international and stateside mission trips.

Garden Spot Village Director of Pastoral Services Chet Yoder, who accompanied the group, says the team of eager elders challenged the stereotype of older adults being unable to contribute in meaningful ways.

At age 92, the Rev. John Smucker and his wife, Irene, 87, enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to lead a prayer tent during a food ministry outreach located in front of the Borden Avenue Veterans Residence in Queens, New York.

There, the couple listened to requests from veterans experiencing homelessness.

“Most of the prayers were for housing and food,” Irene says.

Heller enjoyed being a hot dog grill master for the food truck, and she says the men were grateful for the food.

Tapping into his electrical engineer skills, Jack Morrow, 78, was pleased to use his experience for a hands-on electrical project at New York School of Urban Ministry. The mission trip fit his belief of being a servant of God.

He also found serving the veterans from the food truck and interacting with the men to be inspirational.

Several of the Garden Spot team helped put together the extensive mission trip package information for mailing to other teams interested in training at New York School of Urban Ministry.

“Each person on the team contributed significantly to the Travel with Purpose trip and cultivated a spirit of joy and mutuality,” Yoder says.

The 70,000-square-foot New York School of Urban Ministry training campus houses dorms, laundries, meeting rooms, a lounge and cafeteria-style dining room.

“The staff were cheerful, friendly and kind,” says Morrow, who worked with a staff member on electrical issues.

Heller agreed and credited the dining room for serving delicious and plentiful food. She was thrilled to meet people during dinner from Germany and Canada who were doing training.

During an afternoon break, the team toured the city. A highlight was a visit to The Brooklyn Tabernacle.

Yoder initiated the partnership between Garden Spot Village and New York School of Urban Ministry after learning about it through the Smuckers, who moved to the retirement community in 2008.

“The organization ideally fit with the core value of service at Garden Spot which seeks to find ways to serve the local community as well as more geographically distant areas,” Yoder says.

Smucker was serving at Immanuel Community Church, in Flushing, Queens, when he and Paul Johansson, president of Elim Bible Institute, Lima, New York, founded the New York School of Urban Ministry in 1983. Smucker, a Bird-in-Hand native and Irene from Boyertown lived in the Bronx for 22 years where he served as Friendship Community Church pastor.

They both understood the need for urban ministry in New York and beyond.

For over two decades the Smuckers helped grow the New York School of Urban Ministry ministry, with John serving on the board of directors until 2017.

The ministry offers short-term training in cross-cultural hands-on urban evangelism ministry outreach to serve people experiencing homelessness and domestic abuse, at-risk children, Muslims, Jews and the New York City community.

“Missionaries, church youth groups, seminary or college students and others from all around the globe come to New York School of Urban Ministry for training to help improve the lives of others in local communities and share their faith,” says Smucker.

Training includes teaching how to operate a food kitchen, lead children and youth programs, operate a shelter, as well as street evangelism.

After orientation, trainees get involved in a supervised ministry such as the food truck.

Smucker’s hope for the team was to leave with a new vision for a ministry like New York School of Urban Ministry in their community, with a new conviction to evangelize.

“We wanted to be a blessing to people, but we were blessed by those we helped,” Heller says.