On the surface, Good Friday – a Christian holiday marking the day Jesus was crucified and died – doesn’t seem like a time for celebration. But, as the Rev. Devin Jeffers, pastor of the First Reformed United Church of Christ in Lancaster said, “What makes it Good Friday is that’s not how the story ends.”

Just two days later, on Easter, Christians celebrate Jesus’ resurrection.

“The crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary is a reminder to us that no matter how difficult life may get to never, ever give up, simply because God has a plan for you,” said Jeffers, 45. “We don't have Easter without Good Friday.”

In 2019, Jeffers became the church’s 43rd pastor and the first Black pastor in its 287-year history. On the morning of Good Friday – April 7 – Jeffers will be the guest speaker at the YMCA of the Roses’ Good Friday Breakfast.

“I'm humbled and honored that they asked me to participate,” said Jeffers. “The YMCA has always had a strong presence in the community of representing Christian heritage, honesty, integrity and responsibility.”

The YMCA of the Roses – the result of a 2021 merger between the Lancaster Family YMCA and the YMCA of York and York County – and the organization marks the 68th year of their Good Friday breakfast in Lancaster. This year’s event takes place on April 7 at 7:30 a.m. at the Farm and Home Center in Lancaster. Tickets to the breakfast are $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight and are available at friday.rosesymca.org

“The YMCA of the Roses is honored and humbled to host the long-standing tradition of the Lancaster Family YMCA’s Good Friday Breakfast. As a Christian organization, we gather our community together on Good Friday to look forward to the hope of Easter Sunday,” Larry Richardson, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Roses, wrote in an email.

The event is part of the YMCA’s community outreach work, but those who want to donate to the organization can do so at rosesymca.org/give.

IF YOU GO WHAT: YMCA of the Roses’ Good Friday Breakfast WHERE: Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster WHEN: 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 7. Doors open at 7 a.m. COST: Tickets are $20 a person or $160 for a table of eight and can be purchased online at friday.rosesymca.org MORE INFO: friday.rosesymca.org.

That message of hope and perseverance is what Jeffers will be sharing during the breakfast.

“I want to empower the people and encourage them that no matter no matter who they are or where they are on life's journey, not to give up,” said Jeffers. “And to encourage anyone that is going through different types of experiences this Easter season to not give up. Jesus didn't give in and that shows us how we, too, can look forward to celebrating his resurrection on Easter.”