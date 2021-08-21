Why church? There seems to be an obvious answer if you attend a place of worship, but I’m directing my question to those who don’t attend a synagogue, mosque, church or temple.

I have heard a variety of reasons why people don’t attend a place of worship. I read the surveys that asked this specific question. Some reasons are: Churches are filled with hypocrites; churches only want your money; “I don’t believe in the biblical God”; “It is like a cult”; “I just don’t have time”; and “I can’t find a place of worship that I like.”

These seem like relevant reasons, and I probably have said a few of these lines myself in the past. I happened to be a person who was very involved in my church growing up, and even when my children were very young.

At one point, a large new group joined my church, and I believe they negatively impacted the church. I allowed others’ narrow ideas to change my participation in a church that I was very involved in, and allowed them to alter my positive religious experience. I was young and naive about such people, and the power that I gave them over myself.

My behavior, stepping away from my church, had unwittingly tainted those around me against religion and left a void in my own life. As time passed, I missed aspects of my old church life and tried to give myself reasons for returning.

Over the course of years, I have heard a variety of reasons of why people choose to attend a place of worship. Some of the more popular reasons are: to become closer to God; so that children have a moral foundation; to become a better person; to continue their family’s religious traditions; and some people just feel obligated to go. None of these reasons seemed enough to change my thinking about rejoining the church.

Maybe my own journey could provide rationale for other people to change their thinking. As I explained earlier, I had left my church for many years and didn’t see the need to belong to any. My life was so busy; I was a parent, a teacher, and I was very involved in my community’s athletic youth programs. I had no time for anything else.

Years passed by. Almost daily, I would drive past the little red brick church in my neighborhood, Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbia. There always seemed to be activities going on at the church, but I didn’t give it much thought. Then, life eventually intervened. Many of my neighbors belonged to the church. I started to listen to the fracture that was happening within that church community. What clinched it for me was when the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America embraced “total inclusion” by embracing differences as opportunities to learn about all of God’s creations. I believe this was always what Jesus taught us about how to treat each other. But not everyone believes as I do.

I took my first step, by myself, through the doors of that little red brick church to see what it was all about. About a year and a half later, in 2017, I joined the church. I have been a very involved member ever since. Through my life experiences, I now have more clarity about some things. I would like to suggest alternative reasons why attending a place of worship is important, from the lessons that I have learned from my own life. Maybe it will help you in your journey.

I have come to realize that religion and a spiritual life are very personal. Those around us can influence us in positive or negative ways of thinking about this spiritual journey. I know this seems odd for people who attend a formal religious organization, but I have found that not everyone will see the world through the same lens — no matter how close people are, and even those who think they have shared values.

A place of worship is so much more than just religion. I saw a Pew poll that 20% of Christians don’t believe in the God of the Bible. Many of these people attend church every Sunday. I would like to suggest to the nonbelievers that a place of worship is so much more. It is a place to interact with people who are from all different backgrounds. There are not many opportunities to meet and mingle with people that don’t totally align with our view of the world.

Our church does good works just as all others do. I can contribute to a larger community in a positive way. Volunteering doesn’t just make the world better; it makes you better too. Studies have shown that volunteering your time, money or energy boosts your happiness, health and sense of well-being.

Another reason to belong is to feel connected. During the COVID-19 shutdown, everyone was feeling isolated and unsure. My church called to check on me and my family to see if we were all right and if we needed anything. I also recently had surgery, and the calls, prayers and meals were greatly appreciated. I feel valued and connected.

To sum it all up: Places of worship are so much more than just a place to worship; they are places to connect with other people, a place to help those who are struggling, a place that gives a sense of belonging for those that might be lonely, and a place for you to share compassion and love for your fellow man. I’m not saying that all places of worship will make you feel this way. It’s like everything else in life: You have to look around until one fits you. But don’t make the same mistake that I did and miss all of those years because you didn’t look.

The author lives in West Hempfield Township.