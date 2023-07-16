Family and friends remember the Rev. Alexander Veronis, who led Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with a generous spirit

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”

This passage, Matthew 25:35-36, was one the Rev. Alexander Veronis would passionately preach to his congregation. He served Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Hershey Avenue in Lancaster for 62 years, 43 as head priest. He later remained active in the church in a part-time role and as pastor emeritus. Veronis died of natural causes at 90 on June 26.

He didn’t just repeat the words of that scripture; he practiced what he preached. Those who knew him say generosity was a key tenet in the way he moved through the world, from his service to the Annunciation congregation to the way he cared for his family and others.

Veronis was also a loving husband to his wife, Pearl, of 64 years, a father to five children, a grandfather to 14 grandchildren and a great-grandfather to five.

“He was not only an exceptional father for his family, but he was an exceptional father because he extended that love, caring and compassion to anyone he met,” said son Nicholas Veronis, 63. “That’s what made him so special and so loved by so many people in the community.”

If you lived in Lancaster County during the past 60 years, it’s likely you’ve been impacted in some way by Alexander Veronis. But, looking deeper, it’s easy to see how people from all over the world could feel the ripples of his impact.

Veronis presided over more than a thousand weddings and funerals during his tenure at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He regularly advised and counseled members of his congregation, as well as those outside of his congregation.

He also led ecumenical initiatives to eradicate hunger, such as the annual Crop Walk. He helped send thousands of teenagers to Camp Nazareth, the Christian Orthodox faith-based summer camp he helped establish in Mercer in Mercer County.

He welcomed missionaries and seminary students from all over the globe into his home. He started the nonprofit Orthodox Christian Mission Center in St. Augustine, Florida. And, in 1988, he went on a mission trip with his wife to Kenya — joining their son, the Rev. Luke Veronis, who was serving there — to help build a medical clinic.

Family members noted Veronis was a humble person who shied away from praise or compliments; rather, he redirected the credit and glory to God. He was known for his frequent acts of kindness, like helping someone in need get something to eat. While the list of his accomplishments is long and impressive, inspiring others to perform similar simple acts of kindness may be his legacy.

“(My parents) taught me it’s the simple things in life that you do for people,” said his daughter, Catherine Garman, 65. They adopted her when she was 8 or 9. “Making a meal for someone, offering to do laundry, driving someone somewhere, these are all services of God. Simple acts of service and kindness go a long way.”

The Rev. Hector Firoglanis, 46, of Millersville, took over as the head priest of Annunciation in 2016. He said Veronis took to heart the words of the 25th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, in which Jesus says, “That which you have done for the least of my brethren, you’ve done for me.”

“The idea that when he was helping people in need, he was serving Christ himself was a message he really reinforced in his preaching to encourage us to be as generous as we could towards those in need,” Firoglanis said.

In recent years, Firoglanis said, the church had to start a biweekly food box distribution to streamline all the people who were being helped by Veronis.

Veronis’ wife and children noted a phrase they’d often hear him say: “If you’re going to err, err on the side of generosity.”

An answered prayer

Veronis was born in Paterson, New Jersey, in 1932. His parents Nicholas and Angeliki Veronis emigrated from Crete, Greece. Alexander Veronis was the fifth of six children and the only one to become a priest.

Two of Veronis’ brothers fought in World War II — one stationed on a submarine and the other on an aircraft carrier — and each saw heavy fighting during the war.

“His mother prayed for her sons and promised God that if he brought her sons safely back from World War II, she’d forever devote her life to him and try to see that one of her children became a priest,” said Nicholas Veronis, an attorney with the firm Hagelgans and Veronis. “She was elated the rest of her life because one of her children had become a Greek Orthodox priest.”

Veronis graduated from Lafayette College in Easton, Northampton County, then attended Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Massachusetts, Boston University School of Theology and Athens University School of Theology. (He also received an honorary doctorate from Lebanon Valley College in 1992.)

He met his future wife on the beach at the Jersey shore in 1957. Veronis was working at his father’s hot dog stand, Athens Restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey, when he spotted Pearl on the beach and fell in love. She was working double shifts as a waitress to pay for her last two years at Clark University in Massachusetts, where she later graduated with a teaching degree.

“Our marriage was constantly full of love, full of faith, full of forgiveness,” Pearl Veronis said. “He was an amazing person, and we had a very, very wonderful life together. When we got married, at the ceremony, they said two became one — and we really became one. And I know he’s with the Lord. I know I’m going to see him again.”

The couple shared a strong bond — not only of love, but faith.

“Every night at 10 o’clock, they’d go into their room and do their nightly prayers for about 10 minutes,” said son George Veronis, 62, of Lancaster. “Then they’d have their prayer list. They’d go through, like, 200 names and pray for them. They never missed that. The strength of their marriage was that commonality of their faith and spirituality.”

Alexander Veronis’ son, the Rev. Luke Veronis, 57, of Dudley, Massachusetts, identified with his father’s authentic attitude toward life and religion — so much so he followed his father into the priesthood. He, too, found his parents’ bond remarkable.

“He really had this love affair with my mother that was a model of a Christian marriage,” he said.

In the Greek Orthodox church, a priest’s wife is called “Presbytera.” While Alexander Veronis served his congregation at church and elsewhere, Pearl Veronis served — literally, in the case of those who came in need of a meal — at the family’s home while also taking care of the couple’s children.

Veronis often referred to his wife as his “angel.”

“They were made for each other,” said Nicholas Veronis. “My father’s ministry was enhanced double by my mother's presence. He could never have done what he did without her support.”

Alexander Veronis would always give credit to his wife.

“My father lifted up women in a way that most Greek men often do not,” said daughter Rebecca Michalopoulos, 60, of Summit, New Jersey. “He was never threatened by a strong woman. And my mom is a very strong, bright, accomplished woman. And he gave her all the credit for his ministry. She was really by his side through all of it, and his successes are due to that.”

Though Veronis was a father to the hundreds of members of his congregation, he never sacrificed being a loving dad to his five children. He made it a priority to be home every evening from 5 to 7 p.m. for a family dinner.

In his free time, Veronis, an avid tennis fan, would play the game with his kids; his son George later went on to become a Division 1 tennis player at West Virginia University.

Veronis also played chess with his children and grandchildren. Nicholas Veronis recalls trying to throw his father off his game during chess matches by playing bands like Kansas and Styx. (Alexander Veronis preferred classical music.) Later, Michalopoulos recalls him leading his grandchildren in parades through his home as patriotic music played from the stereo.

But, sharing a father with the community was occasionally difficult. Nicholas Veronis said he recalled he occasionally felt frustrated as a kid that his father would spend so much time with people outside of the family.

“I remember he would counsel prisoners who were convicted or charged with pretty serious crimes,” said Nicholas Veronis, of Manheim Township. “And I would say ‘Why are you spending so much time visiting him or helping him?’ He would say, ‘You know, Niko, you grew up with a family that loves you. You had a good education. You had all the support system you need. But many people in this world don't have that. And if I don't help them, nobody's going to help them. That's what Jesus would want us to do.’ He always saw Jesus's teachings in everything he did.”

Feeding the hungry

Alexander Veronis was chairman of the annual Crop Walk for more than 40 years, during which time more than $5 million was raised to combat hunger. Seventy-five percent of the funds raised went to Church World Services and the other 25% stayed with the Lancaster County Council of Churches for its food bank.

The cause was a personal one for Veronis because his wife experienced seeing the horrors and sacrifices of starvation firsthand.

“My mom, as a young child, went to visit Greece in 1938, and she and her siblings and mother got stuck in World War II when the Germans and the Italians occupied Greece. Her grandparents starved to death during the occupations, and her mother had to separate all four kids because they couldn't feed them,” Nicholas Veronis explained. “She witnessed starvation on a firsthand basis during World War II. So one of their greatest ministries was to eliminate and eradicate hunger on Earth anywhere, because they lived it.”

But fighting hunger can happen on many levels. For the Veronises, the countless times they served a simple meal, without fanfare, in their kitchen to someone in need, were just as important.

“My husband said to me, ‘Pearl, you're never gonna close the door. Anyone can come in and you make a big meal, a Greek meal, a pastistio or a hamburger, and you feed anyone who comes in,’ ” Pearl Veronis said.

Garman recalls one of the many instances Alexander Veronis brought someone in need of a meal home for dinner.

“My mother wasn't planning on this, and she said, ‘I would have made a much nicer meal.’ She made hot dogs and baked beans, which was actually one of my father's favorites,” said Garman, a retired nurse from Conestoga. “I remember my dad said, ‘He was hungry. You're giving him food to eat. He's very satisfied.’ That’s how my parents are. My mom is still that way. Simple deeds. Simple gifts.”

Helen Hazatones, a lifelong Annunciation congregation member from East Hempfield, has participated in almost every Crop Walk since she helped map the route of the very first one in 1974. Hazatones shares Garman’s memory of Veronis’ commitment to helping the hungry whether through the Crop Walk or in other ways.

“The main thing that I recognized Father for was his compassion,” said Hazatones, 68. “You’d go to his house on the holidays and he would always have somebody there who needed a meal eating with them. It really made an impact on my life.”

Committed to diversity

When Veronis took the job at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in 1961, the congregation was made up of 225 families. A 2013 article noted the church had 550 families and more than 1,300 baptized members. It not only doubled during his tenure; it became more diverse. More than 25 ethnic groups make up Annunciation’s congregation.

Inclusivity was always important to Alexander Veronis.

“The only time I ever saw my father cry was when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated,” said Nicholas Veronis. “He considered Martin Luther King Jr. a modern day prophet and he loved his movement of nonviolence to try to get equal rights. (My dad) spoke out in favor of civil rights in the ’60s and it was not always a popular thing even in some parts of this county.”

Alexander Veronis’ vocal support for equal rights drew the ire of the Ku Klux Klan, which drove to the family’s home as an intimidation tactic. Luckily, the incident wasn’t more than a veiled threat and no violence ensued.

“He believed in all people, no matter color, race or ethnicity,” Michalopoulos said.

During the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s, a large number of Orthodox Ethiopian and Eritreans called Annunciation their home before they established the St. George Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church on Hollinger Road. During Veronis’ funeral, they asked to perform their own special service in their language at the cemetery.

“They kept saying to me, your father was our father. He took care of us for 20 years until we established our own church,” said the Rev. Luke Veronis. “It was like, the most appropriate farewell for my father.”

A peaceful departure

A priest has the unique experience of being involved in pivotal moments in hundreds — sometimes thousands — of people’s lives. From birth to death. In happiness, and in times of trouble.

Death is one of the moments when a priest is needed most. And Veronis was an expert at offering comfort and consolation during some of the darkest moments a person can experience.

Firoglanis recalled a moment during one of his first visits to Lancaster General Hospital to console a shocked and hysterical Egyptian Orthodox family who had suddenly lost their son on the operating table during a routine appendectomy. Firoglanis said he didn’t know what to do and called Veronis, who gave him instructions on performing a memorial prayer service to help calm and comfort the grieving family.

“He just had a way of simplifying things to really attend to the spiritual needs of a person,” Firoglanis said.

Hazatones received strength from Veronis, too. When she was 18, her mother died after a car accident.

“Father Veronis came to my home,” Hazatones said. “Father was so gentle and loving and explained the resurrection to me. Even though I learned it all in Sunday school, coming from him, it just calmed me down. I realized where my mother was going. There's a silent joy in death, because you know that your loved one is going to be in the presence of the Lord.”

Veronis’ family members said he led by example and, at the end of his life, he was able to provide a final lesson with his own peaceful departure. He spent time with each of his grandchildren. He also left behind journals filled with emotional love letters to his wife and insightful spiritual meditations and prayers.

“The last weeks of his life he really taught us how to die with faith, with peace, with joy,” Firoglanis said. “And this really was his last gift to us. I've never experienced, in my 15 years as a priest, such a peaceful, calm and joyful death and departure from this life.”

The last time Firoglanis visited, he received a blessing from Veronis.

“I felt this overwhelming sense of peace and joy that filled my soul,” Firoglanis said.

The family, five children and spouses and 14 grandchildren and their children — some of whom were witnessing death for the first time — were all draped across Veronis’ bed, harmonizing hymns and childhood songs like “Jesus Loves Me,” “You Are My Sunshine” and “Kumbaya.”

“His final gift to all of us is that he did not fear death,” Michalopoulos said. “I will always miss my father's earthly presence, but he left us a final gift of peace.”

More than 1,500 people attended Veronis’ funeral, some of whom, according to his son, Luke, only encountered him for a single, brief — but impactful — moment.

“My father’s funeral was really a celebration,” Nicholas Veronis. said. “He lived such a full and satisfying life. Even though we’ll miss his physical presence, his spiritual presence and what he taught us will remain forever.”