Fake frogs clapped their hands on Carol Chesler’s dinner table Wednesday night, near a toy figurine of Charlton Heston dressed as Moses. Chesler, who serves as spiritual leader of Temple Beth-El, a conservative congregation in Lancaster, celebrated the beginning of Passover.

Meanwhile, at Sharon Wolman’s Lancaster home, two elementary-aged granddaughters played with finger puppets during that family’s remembrance.

Tradition and innovation joined this week as Jews began celebrating Passover, an eight-day holiday that commemorates when enslaved Jews escaped Egypt, as told in The Book of Exodus. The holiday begins with a religious service and dinner on the first two nights, called a seder. Those who participate recite centuries-old prayers, eat certain foods and refrain from eating any leavened products to recall that when Jews had to leave Egypt so quickly, they didn’t have time for bread to rise.

They also try to have some fun, perhaps to mirror the exhilaration Jews felt when Leaving Egypt, Chesler says.

“You want to talk about my Pesach tchotchkes?” asks the cantor, using the Hebrew word for the holiday and a Yiddish word to describe small decorative objects that have little monetary value but offer entertainment through a religious service held at a dinner table.

Twist a piece of rubber matzo. Do battle with insect finger puppets that represent the 10 plagues sent to the Egyptian pharaoh. Meet Matzo Man, a doll dressed entirely in fake matzo that can sing and shake. Fill a plastic frog with water and squirt anyone at the table who doesn’t seem to be paying attention.

“Personalizing seders is certainly wonderful,” Chesler says. “People find their own path to make it fun, engaging and musical.”

For Miriam Baumgartner, that means adding different food to the meal. Matzo ball soup, a Passover tradition, failed to make the menu at the Lancaster resident’s house. Instead, she made a pureed soup with asparagus, shallots and leeks. And the often-served beef brisket had a sidekick this year – short ribs.

“I just didn’t feel like chicken soup and matzo balls,” Baumgartner shares. The president of the Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster added additional personal meaning to the seder by explaining the history of a silver Kiddush (or wine) cup given to her great-grandparents for their 50th wedding anniversary in 1926 in Toronto, as well as other plates and cups.

“I talked a lot about my dishes and where they came from,” she said.

Wolman’s family created a game at least four generations ago to mark the transition from the religious service to the meal. Participants each hold a hard-boiled egg, shell intact. They choose a partner and begin tapping eggs together. The person whose egg falls apart last wins.

“This was passed down from my great-grandmother,” Wolman says. “I have no idea where it started. It’s just fun.”

One of Chesler’s congregants uses the Ladino language, a combination of Hebrew and Spanish, for part of the religious service, the cantor says.

Chesler also has her own family tradition. The seder commands participants to dip food twice – one into salt water and another into a sweet mixture of dates and nuts to recall when Jews were slaves and then tasted sweet freedom.

Usually for the second seder, Chesler’s family will invite guests to a “Big Dip,” that includes a huge vat of chocolate plus different kinds of fruit and nuts, ready to be immersed. This year, Chesler and her family attended the second seder at Temple Beth-El.