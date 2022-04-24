Morgan Smoker is like a lot of 22-year-olds.

The Gordonville resident enjoys hanging out by the family pool, listening to country music, taking photos, working her job and going to church.

She likes traveling, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles and going to the park with her dog, a Yorkie named Roxy. And she really enjoys making sarcastic comments on the internet.

She does all this from her electric wheelchair and with the help of her Accent 1400 communication device – a machine that helps her craft messages and load preprogrammed responses. Smoker’s messages display on a screen and are verbalized through a computerized voice. The machine can also send emails and text messages. To operate the Accent 1400, Smoker moves a cursor on a screen through a dot-shaped sensor on her forehead.

Smoker was born with glutaric aciduria type 1 – an inherited condition which prevents the body from processing certain proteins.

“Some people do not think I am capable of certain things, but I am so much more than that,” Smoker wrote in an email. “A lot of people think that I don’t understand what they are saying just because I am in a wheelchair. I am 100% mentally capable. When they stare at me, I just smile at them.”

Glutaric aciduria type 1, according to a 2019 interview with Adam Heaps, the executive director at the Clinic for Special Children in Strasburg where Smoker receives treatment, can be as much as 100 times more common in the Amish community than in the rest of the U.S. population. Due to a reduction in genetic variation, known as founder’s effect, certain genetic diseases appear more frequently in groups such as the Amish or Mennonite communities. Glutaric aciduria affects about one out of every 250 people in the Amish community.

Neither Smoker nor her parents were raised Amish. Her grandparents left the community when her grandmother Priscilla Bahn was 16. But Smoker still has family in the Amish community, including 67 cousins. She lives with her mother Lanita, father Ben and siblings Austin, 21, Shania, 17, and Tori, 15, in Gordonville.

Determined and driven

When Smoker was just a few months old, she became sick with a fever and had to be taken to the hospital. The sickness, in conjunction with the glutaric aciduria, resulted in some brain damage and loss of motor skills.

Smoker is unable to walk, talk or control her hands. Initially doctors thought she’d have to eat only through a feeding tube, but her parents worked hard to make sure she’d be able to chew and swallow foods.

“She’s very determined,” says Lanita Smoker, Morgan’s mother. “She thinks she can do anything.”

Nancy Bills, a family friend and mother of Smoker’s boyfriend Greg Finger, takes that notion one step further. Finger, 23, lives in Stevens.

“The only thing this child cannot do is walk,” Bills says. “I would love for every disabled person to know that just because they are in a wheelchair doesn’t mean that they cannot succeed. They need to know that they can really go to the limit regardless of their physical abilities. Morgan has showed me a lot that just because you don’t have legs, doesn’t mean you can’t get around. I would love for others to see her attitude in life.”

Shooting her shots

Smoker graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 2018 and then attended the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center for two years to study photography.

“When I started, I didn’t know what I was doing, but I knew that I loved doing it,” Smoker wrote in an email. “I pursued photography full force by going around my development and started to take pictures of everything. Such as trees, flowers, and sunsets. I started asking my friends and family if I could take pictures of them, and I continued to get better and better on my own.”

Smoker’s Accent 1400 machine helps her take photographs as well; the machine is connected to Smoker’s Canon camera, and Smoker moves her head to control the sensor on her forehead, navigating the pointer on her machine. To snap a photo, she clicks the spacebar.

Smoker began shooting professionally shortly after attending the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. She does freelance photography, like weddings and portraits through her website morgansmokersphotography.mypixieset.com and works for Get the Picture at Dutch Wonderland.

“I like to work all the time. I guess you could call me a workaholic,” Smoker wrote in a text message.

Smoker initially began working with her parents, who own and operate two Auntie Anne’s franchises located inside of Dutch Wonderland, where she would transport pretzels between locations.

Then Tara Olson, who works with Get the Picture – a vendor at Dutch Wonderland – hired Smoker.

“She’s been great since day one,” Olson says. “She’s been our top photographer. She’s done more sales than any of our photographers in the last couple of years. She always wants to work as many hours as she’s able.”

An inspiration – and a prankster

When she’s not shooting photos at Dutch Wonderland, Smoker enjoys attending The Worship Center in New Holland.

She says her faith plays a huge part in her life and success.

“Our God works in mysterious ways, and I love him for that,” Smoker wrote in an email. “Faith can move mountains. It has helped me to be thankful for everything and everything. God has given me this life to impact others’ futures, not to be upset that I am in a wheelchair.”

Smoker’s ability to inspire others and her positive outlooks are some of the qualities her friends and family say they admire about her.

“I love her for her strength and her inspiration to others,” says her boyfriend Greg Finger. Smoker and Finger, who has spina bifida, have known each other since kindergarten and attended prom together in 2018.

“She has the biggest heart of anyone I know,” says Bills, Finger’s mother, of Stevens. “She looks for the good in everything.”

“She’s an inspiration to literally everyone she comes across,” says friend Adrianne Bills, of Stevens. “She has the best sense of humor. I don’t think you’ll have a newspaper big enough to fit all the people that love this girl.”

Actually, Smoker’s heart, strength and ability to inspire others might all be secondary to another personality trait: she’s a prankster.

“She’s fun to hang around, always joking and pulling pranks on me,” says Angie LaFontiane, one of the nurses who works with Smoker. “She’s good at getting other people in on her jokes and pranks. She’s always keeping me on my toes. She’s also very sweet and compassionate when she’s not pulling her pranks. I’ve seen her go out of her way to make people feel welcome in different environments that she has been in. She’s just an altogether great little powerhouse that makes you want to come back for more.”

Her grandmother Priscilla Bahn agrees.

“She’s a spunky one for sure,” says Bahn, of Lancaster. “She’s a very positive, happy and energetic person. She gives everyone a hard time – especially her Grammy.”

And Nancy Bills recalls when she first met Smoker, she ran her electric wheelchair over her foot.

“She thought it was the funniest thing,” Nancy Bills says.

“She loves life,” Lanita says. “She’s very social. She loves being around people. And she is very independent and persistent.”

Her strength, independence and persistence were on display during a recent shift at her photography job at Dutch Wonderland. While at work over Easter weekend, Smoker’s wheelchair tipped over for the first time ever and she had to be taken to the emergency room. She underwent some tests and was released with a clean bill of health. A few hours later, she was back at work.

“Nothing can stop me,” she says.