In 1973, my husband was transferred to Lancaster by Armstrong. In 1974, I accepted a position at Provident Bookstore on King Street, where I became the buyer for cards and stationery in the Lancaster County stores. I had a wonderful staff.

One of those employees came to work in my department in 1976. We enjoyed working together. In 1980, I was feeling “burned out,” because Christmas was becoming so commercialized. I resigned and left behind many good friends — employees and customers. That was 42 years ago!

In December of last year, I called Mennonite Central Committee with a question.

When the operator answered, I said, “This is Joyce Bohn with a question.” She said, “Before you go any farther, may I ask you a question?” “Sure,” I said, but thought this was strange.

Her question was, “Are you the Joyce Bohn who worked for Provident Bookstore in the 1970s?”

I was delighted to learn who was asking me. She said she still recognized my voice. Even though we have both lived all of this time in Lancaster County, our paths had never crossed. Our lives moved in completely different circles.

I am 16 years older than she is, and have two children. I am one of 10 children while she was an only child. I am a mother and a grandmother, and we do not attend the same church, social functions or sporting events.

But our moral and spiritual values have always been in lockstep, even though both of us had experienced many challenges in those intervening years.

We agreed that day that we wanted to reconnect by going to lunch. We met on a recent Friday at Chives here at Brethren Village, which was helpful for me since I no longer drive a car and do most of my transportation in a power chair.

We talked nonstop (even while eating!) for over two hours. After lunch, she agreed to see where we live in an apartment.

We are already making plans to meet on a regular basis. We agree that the spiritual connection we had is still very strong.

We thank God for the mercy and grace that have remained with us and again united us.

The author lives in Lititz.

