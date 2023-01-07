Six years ago, Renita Yahara was given several large boxes of material from a friend.

Yahara, of Elizabethtown, started searching online for a way to use the material that would help others. That’s when she found Dress A Girl Around the World, a nonprofit Christian organization that provides dresses for girls in need while also fighting human trafficking.

“I could continue sewing for the age I love to sew for — girls 2 to 12 years old — as well as have a world-wide impact,” says Yahara, who has organized a group of local sewers to join her in the mission. She also serves as the Pennsylvania ambassador for Dress A Girl.

Dress A Girl Around the World is part of Hope 4 Women International, Forest City, Iowa, and is built on the belief that every girl deserves at least one new dress. Dresses are distributed to girls all over the world who are in need and at risk. Handmade dolls are also distributed through the organization.

All dresses have the Dress A Girl label sewn on the front, with the thought predators may be deterred if they know the girl is being cared for by an organization.

Getting others involved

Yahara opened the E-town Sewing Studio in Elizabethtown in January 2017, where she teaches students age 7 to adult the lifelong skill of sewing and fashion design.

Previously, Yahara was the principal at a private school in Alaska, worked as an Avon district sales manager and fitness instructor at a Curves women’s gym.

Sewing has been Yahara’s lifelong passion, though. Five months after opening her studio, the savvy seamstress organized a group of sewers to make dresses and dolls for Dress A Girl.

Every Thursday, except on Thanksgiving, eight to 16 women gather from 9 a.m. to noon at the studio. Some measure fabric, while others cut or sew. The dresses are made from a 100% cotton or cotton/poly blend colorful fabric. The dresses, as well as the handmade dolls, follow patterns provided by Dress a Girl Around the World.

“I love to sew, so making the dresses is right up my alley,” says Linda Tressler of Bainbridge. Tressler says the dresses and dolls are picked up by local churches, missionaries or humanitarian teams who deliver the dresses to girls in countries around the globe.

The group has been told, says Yahara, that often the dresses open the doors for Christian missionaries to share the love of God.

“Using our time and talent for Dress A Girl is one small way we can show the love of Christ to girls who are in need or at risk for human trafficking,” Yahara says.

Since the group started, these dedicated Elizabethtown sewers have stitched 10,090 dresses and 2,000 dolls.

A rewarding project

Sue Eurich, from Elizabethtown, was looking for a meaningful purpose after retirement and found it by joining the group sewing for Dress A Girl.

For Elaine Hill of Elizabethtown, using her sewing skills to make the dresses to boost the self-esteem of girls and keep them safe brings her great joy.

“We’re told that women and girls come from miles away when they hear dresses and dolls will be delivered,” says Hill.

Yahara has plenty of experience sewing for girls having designed many NINILU dresses for her five granddaughters. NINI is name they call her and she added LU for loves you. Each Dress A Girl dress, she says, is made with the same care and attention to detail used to make dresses for her “grandorables.”

The studio is located at 222 Peach Alley in Elizabethtown. Pastel colored walls add a cheerful atmosphere to the studio which boasts eight modern sewing machines.

Anyone interested in joining the group to sew dresses and dolls can contact Yahara at Renita0708@gmail.com.

For more information about Dress A Girl, visit dressagirlaroundtheworld.com. To learn more about the E-Town Sewing Studio, visit etownsewingstudio.com.