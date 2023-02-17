When Dottie and Tim Weber slice carrots into hearts, make handmade chocolate treats and drape their home in pink and red for Valentine’s Day, they aren’t doing it in service of a romantic dinner with each other.

They’re doing it for others.

The East Petersburg couple prepare an elegant Valentine’s Day dinner every year that brings food, faith and friendship to widows and single women who might otherwise spend the holiday alone. Feb. 14 marked the 32nd year the couple has hosted the celebration.

“Everything is so special, from the flowers to the chocolates,” said Edie Sauder, who came with sister Mary Jane from Manheim to celebrate.

“The Bible says we are supposed to take care of widows and orphans,” Dottie Weber explained. She and her husband began the annual celebration in 1992 when they invited two widows and two single women to their East Petersburg home.

“We just really enjoy doing this,” she said. “We go out of our way,”

“Way back when we first started, we wanted to do something for Valentine’s Day,” Tim Weber said. “These ladies, they really don’t have anybody else.”

Delighted guests

The annual tradition is anticipated by its regular attendees.

“We all look forward to this one night,” said Pat Ream, a neighbor who came to that first dinner less than two months after her husband died in December 1991. Ream said the couple “has the gift of hospitality.”

That hospitality seems sorely needed. Some 82% of people who recently responded to an AARP online survey said they didn’t want to spend Valentine’s Day alone. Another 48% of respondents said they worried about a friend or family member being alone on the romantic holiday.

“My husband and I always celebrated Valentine’s Day, and I had no place to go after he died,” recalled Miriam Noll, who attended her 18th dinner Tuesday night. “My family would have taken me (for a meal), but they know I have this dinner,” said Noll, who lives in Landis Homes in Lititz and came with seven other residents.

The 14 women who stepped into the Weber household Valentine’s evening saw a dining room painted in Tim’s favorite color – red. They viewed candles, chocolate hearts, deep red roses, heart-shaped doilies and a decorated table fancy enough to feature on a magazine cover. The dining table sported 11 extension pieces and stretched from the kitchen to the living room of the Weber’s small three-bedroom house.

The table was laden with chocolate-covered strawberries, hand-made chocolate hearts and M&M cookies that beckoned guests. Attendees also received gift bags filled with fresh caramel popcorn and more chocolates and cookies for later.

The menu featured roast tenderloin bathed in a red wine sauce, potatoes fondant and hear-shaped carrots served with peas. Dessert was cream puff swans filled with a praline crème mousseline that took Tim Weber about two days to create. Deviled eggs cooked in beet juice, fresh Crescent Rolls with heart-shaped butter and jam added to the festive feel.

Food matters to the Webers. “We love to search recipes,” said Dottie Weber, who formerly taught family and consumer science at the Lancaster Mennonite School and managed the organization’s food services. Tim Weber spent 11 years as a chef for Brethren Village but retired from the Lancaster Mennonite School’s maintenance department.

The couple, who married 48 years ago, met when she managed banquet services and he cooked for a Landisville golf club.

For Valentine’s Day, Tim Weber prepares meats and desserts while his wife works on appetizers, salads and vegetables.

They shop and cook together. Tim Weber takes off two days from his part-time job in the Homestead Village retirement community’s transportation department. Dottie Weber also takes off Valentine’s Day from her two part-time jobs as a culinary assistant at an East Hempfield daycare and Zest Cooking School in Lititz. The couple also works part-time for East Petersburg Mennonite Church as care team members who check on ill church members.

Faith

The Webers purposely don’t dine with their guests. On Tuesday, they darted from kitchen to table and back, serving and clearing plates, and grabbing bites in between courses. This dinner is a gift, the couple said, because hosting this meal helps them work toward a higher purpose – serving the Lord.

“It isn’t necessarily a religion,” Tim Weber explained. “It’s a relationship with Jesus.”

His wife agreed.

“We do this in his honor and glory,” Dottie Weber said.

The Webers also volunteer as cooks for Mennonite Disaster Service in Lititz.

“Dottie and Tim are great volunteers,” said Josh Carson, who coordinates leadership volunteers for MDS. The organization has about 65,000 people who donate their time from Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Kansas.

“They are some of the happiest people you will meet,” Carson said. “People know that when you volunteer with them, you will get great food and have a great time.”

The Webers cook with MDS for a month every year. They fed workers in Paradise, California, in 2022, while volunteers built new homes after the Camp Fire destroyed the town in 2018. They also went to McColl, South Carolina, in 2021, to provide meals during a project to repair homes after a flood. This June, they will go to western Kentucky to help with rebuilding after a 2021 tornado.

More giving

The Weber’s Valentine’s Day generosity lasts longer than the meal. Ruth Fernandez Siegal of Lancaster came to that first dinner, but age and health issues kept the 85-year-old her home this Valentine’s Day.

“The table was always set beautifully and really looked special,” she recalled. “We would all sit and talk.” Siegal may have missed the celebration, but she still participated. The Webers delivered leftovers and sweets to her on Wednesday.

“We will always be friends,” Siegel said. “She’s a very giving person.”