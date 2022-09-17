Early World Music at St. James, a series hosted by St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., in Lancaster city, will return this month after three years of canceled or modified seasons due to COVID-19.

The series begins Sunday, Sept. 25, and will feature four critically acclaimed ensembles. Audiences can attend in person or stream from home. All concerts will be recorded and available for ticketholders after the event.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

For more information, visit saintjameslancaster.org/earlymusic. The season schedule is as follows:

• Sept. 25, 4 p.m.: ALBA Consort, “Dancing Over the Caucasus to the Sea – A fabulous journey through early music from Persia to Armenia, Cyprus, Greece, North Africa, Italy and Iberia”

ALBA explores musical traditions of the Mediterranean with four performers: Margo Andrea, mezzo-soprano and vielle; Carlo Valte, oud and Baroque guitar; Jason Priset, lutes, theorbo and guitars; and Rex Benincasa, percussion, voice and psaltery. This concert is the group’s Lancaster debut.

• Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.: Iestyn Davies, countertenor, and Thomas Dunford, lute, “A Musical Banquet”

Robert Dowland (1591-1641), son of lutist John Downland, published “A Musicall Banquet” in 1610. The composition is considered a treasure of its period and will be performed by Davies and Dunford in Lancaster.

• March 19; 4 p.m.: Nota Bene, Viol Consort, “Continental Drifters”

In the 16th century, the printing press helped to accelerate the dissemination of music. Nota Bene will explore the journey music made during this time. The group’s performers play on a matched set of viols that closely replicate Italian instruments of the 1580s.

• May 6, 7:30 p.m.: The Rahim AlHaj Trio, “One Sky”

Iraqi oud player Rahim AlHaj is a two-time Grammy nominee, National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellow and a Smithsonian Folkways Recordings artist. He will be joined by Iranian santour maestro Sourena Sefati and world percussion master Javier Saume Mazzei.