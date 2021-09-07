A few Sundays a year, worshippers at Donegal Presbyterian Church sing “Blest be the tie that binds,” a hymn about the fellowship found in faith.

Longtime members of the Mount Joy church say the song describes its congregation well.

“It’s the binding agent, they really are, and they deserve all the credit,” says church treasurer and member Bruce Limpert about his fellow congregants. “When you worship here, you do look to the future, but you’re anchored in that spirituality.”

The congregation’s strength is a contributing factor to Donegal Presbyterian’s 300th anniversary this year, says Limpert church historian Portia Brian and the Rev. Matt Randolph, pastor. Established officially in 1721, Donegal Presbyterian Church is one of the oldest continuously operating churches in Lancaster County.

“We have to be cognizant of our history and celebrate it, and know where we have been,” Randolph says. “But that needs to inform us in positive ways of where we need to go, and how we look forward – not backward – but forward in ministry.”

Scots-Irish roots

Donegal Presbyterian Church dates its founding to Aug. 1, 1721, but Brian notes the church was actually founded before then. In the late 1710s, Scottish businessman Andrew Galbraith presented a petition to the New Castle Presbytery in Delaware requesting supply ministers for the Scots-Irish Presbyterians who began settling in the area in 1716.

“1721 is the founding date that we can historically document,” Brian says. “We know they were congregating and meeting and worshipping, but we don’t have the documentation until 1721.”

The site of the church was chosen because of an unusually strong spring surrounded by a virgin oak grove. To this day, the springs still pump nearly two to three gallons per day.

“The oak groves are kind of important as well in Celtic Christianity,” Randolph says. “It goes back to pagan days where the oak groves were seen as holy places.”

The church was supplied with itinerant ministers from 1721 to 1727, and in 1727, the Rev. James Anderson was installed as the church’s first full-time pastor. He served the church until his death in 1740.

The first church building was a small log structure, which Brian says is assumed to be where the cemetery is now. The exact date when the present stone church building was built is unknown, but it is believed to be dated no later than 1740, and perhaps as early as 1730.

As more and more Scots-Irish Presbyterians began to settle in the colonies, it became necessary for another Presbytery to emerge. On Oct. 11, 1732, the Donegal Presbytery was organized and held its first meeting at Donegal Presbyterian Church. The role of the presbytery is to be a governing body of the churches, composed of an equal number of ministers and ruling elders.

A rich history

With a church 55 years older than our nation’s independence, the church’s congregation has had members serve in every war in the nation’s history. The church is also host to some historical events in the timeline of the country. In 1777, during a church service, an express rider brought news that the British army, under Lord Howe, was preparing to invade Pennsylvania. The rider summoned for the aid of the local militia that was attending the Sunday church service at Donegal.

The church service was interrupted, and the congregation gathered and joined hands around the oak tree at the church, vowing allegiance for the cause of the patriots.

“So the whole church, including the Rev. Colin McFarquhar – who prayed for the British crown every day, according to legend, and his family was also still in Scotland at the time, so this is a pretty big act of treason – they all held hands around this giant white oak tree called the witness tree, pledged their allegiance to the colonial government, and then went and ultimately fought at the Battle of Brandywine,” Randolph says.

As the church continued to offer worship, the congregation – and buildings – began to grow. In 1810, a study house was built, and the church building was remodeled in 1851.

Currently, Donegal Presbyterian Church has about 215 congregants, although that number has varied through the years. In the early 1900s, the congregation number dipped to about 10-15 people. In response, the Donegal Society was officially established in 1911 to assist the church in various ways and keep its history alive.

“The mission of the Donegal Society at that time was to assist and help the congregation in maintaining the building grounds of the church, because [the congregation was] so small, and also to help perpetuate the memory of the Scots Irish that helped settle it,” Limpert says.

The Donegal Society is now a separate historical society that is attached to the church.

Although most of the founders of the church were Scots-Irish, Limpert says the majority of the current population are not Scots-Irish. He says that the congregation “is really an amalgamation of the people within the community.”

Despite the current polarizing political climate, Randolph says that Donegal Presbyterian Church doesn’t let politics define them and holds onto the one thing that connects them – their faith. The church’s congregants have been “very good at putting differences aside and maintaining that tie that binds,” Randolph says.

“We kind of call ourselves a purple church sometimes, because we have very liberal people in this church, we also have very conservative people in this church and we have a whole swath of people in between,” Randolph says. “Everybody is really good at checking their politics at the door and worshiping together and being a family together.”

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the church still had continuous service because while there were no in-person services, they were able to livestream and record from the church sanctuary.

Despite these additions and tribulations in the church’s history, Donegal Presbyterian Church has held worship services continuously for 300 years.

“It really speaks to what our church is. Our church is a church with history, but has modern values and the outlook for the future,” Limpert says.

A ‘homecoming service’

The church committee responsible for coordinating these events, Project 300, has been very resilient in planning celebratory events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their first event is a special “homecoming service” on Sept. 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary. to honor the three centuries of continuous worship the church has provided.

Church members are requested to make a reservation by calling the church office between Sept. 6 and Sept. 20 to ensure sanctuary seating. Overflow seating will be available in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

“The focus of this Project 300 group has been the worship within the church,” Brian says. “We know that we have the history, but our focus has been the worship.”

Communion for the service will be served from the historic early 18th century communion table, and the vessels used for the serving of the elements are from the church’s 17th and 18th century pewter set.

While the dates and times of the events are subject to change due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Delta variant, Brian says the homecoming service is the priority of the anniversary events.

The church also scheduled a Vespers (evening song) service on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m., a Rizetta’s Tones concert Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. and a Celebratory Spring concert April 3, 2022.

“The committee that has planned this has been so dedicated and so passionate, and in my mind, what we're looking at is to provide a better place for those people who are to come,” Brian says.

As the church looks back on their storied past, they also look toward what’s to come in the future.

“We're not looking to the back, we're looking to the future,” Limpert says. “I think that's the spirit of the congregation; that move forward.”