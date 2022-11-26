Mount Joy’s Donegal Presbyterian Church will offer its first in a series of Celtic Sabbath services focusing on it Scots-Irish heritage beginning Nov. 27, the first Sunday in Advent.

The Celtic Sabbath services at the historic church will be held in the modern fellowship hall, with glass walls looking out into the woods. The relaxed 11:15 a.m. Sunday service will be livestreamed.

The Rev. Matt Randolph, pastor of the church for six years, said he hopes the services can continue at least until Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, or “hopefully longer.”

The services will invite worshippers “to join us in rediscovering our Celtic roots through a fresh perspective on the Sabbath,” he wrote in an invitation on Facebook. They will feature Celtic and folk music, contemplative reflection on scripture and life and communion.

The pastor explained that the church was founded in Celtic spirituality, a concept known as “a thin place where there’s not a lot of space between the heavenly realm and the temporal realm.”

“Or between heaven and earth,” Mark Wills, a member of the worship team, added.

Celtic generally refers to languages and cultures of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall, the Isle of Man and Brittany.

Donegal Presbyterian was founded in 1721, primarily by lowland Scots who moved to Ireland before coming to Pennsylvania. The congregation, with about 175 members, also worships in a traditional service in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. Sundays.

“Some people worship at the church because of their shared heritage and others come for the history, but some people don’t care about any of that,” Randolph said. “What unites us is our shared faith, and the family we build from Christ’s faith.”

A few years ago, the congregation decided to expand its focus on its heritage by holding half-hour Celtic Evensong Sunday services four times a year to mark the changing of the seasons. The next one will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 21, marking the longest night of the year.

“Half the people who come are not from this church,” Randolph said. “It is a service of prayer, contemplation, Celtic music, and Examen, a word from the Jesuit St. Ignatius of Loyola, which is a reflection on a time in the past when things might not have gone well, or things did go well because God was present, or a time to look to the future. What challenges and joys do you see? Where will you need God to strengthen you and where do you see God using you in the future?”

“Evensong is like saying prayers before bed,” said Wills, who has been a member of the church for 21 years. “There’s a tradition in Celtic spirituality of experiencing God in silence.”

“It’s not full of silence, but it has times of silence,” Randolph elaborated.

Wills told a story from several years ago when there was a windstorm during a Celtic Evensong service.

“Shutters were banging,” he said. “It was very noisy. As soon as we went to silent reflection, it stopped. Then when we were called to prayer, it started up again.”

Randolph noted that the Celtic Evensong service is a springboard to the Celtic Sabbath, adding that they are very different, with different focuses.

He said Celtic Sabbath came about because after the pandemic, when Donegal’s traditional Sunday service bounced back, but the later service was lagging in attendance.

“We were looking to breathe new life into it rather than scrapping it,” Randolph said. “The worship committee had lots of conversations and lots of ideas. Then someone asked about a Celtic service.”

“And a light went on,” Wills says.

“We’re excited to maintain the Celtic tradition in this place,” Randolph said.

Donegal Presbyterian Church is located at 1891 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy. For more information, visit donegalpc.org.

