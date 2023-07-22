Lancaster city business will join forces Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, as part of a new charitable event, The Giving Trail.

Those 18 and older are welcome to participate by making a nonperishable food donation at Lancaster Gift Box, The Common Wheel and Decades, all on North Queen Street in Lancaster city. Participants can pick up a Giving Trail passport at Lancaster Gift Box, 317 N. Queen St. Those who get their passport stamped at each location will be entered to win a gift tower worth $500.

The nonperishable food items will benefit Community Action Partnership and help raise funds for eight local nonprofits, which will have representatives at Lancaster Gift Box during various times on July 28 and 29. That schedule is as follows:

JULY 28

10 a.m. to noon: Power Packs Project

Noon to 2 p.m.: Lancaster Farmland Trust

2 to 4 p.m.: Wittel Farm Growing Project

4 to 6 p.m.: Music for Everyone

JULY 29

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Community Action Partnership

10 a.m. to noon: Water Street Mission

Noon to 2 p.m.: Pet Pantry of Lancaster County

2 to 4 p.m.: Gifts that Give Hope

4 to 6 p.m.: Lancaster County Food Hub

Additionally, the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition will be stationed at the Common Wheel from noon to 6 p.m. July 29.

Decades will offer a Christmas in July celebration all weekend long in coordination with the event, which will include a special holiday sangria cocktail and a gingerbread man ice cream. Santa will make a special summer visit to Decades from noon to 4 p.m. July 29.

For more information or to donate online, visit lancastergiftbox.com/givingtrail2023.