The Diocese of Harrisburg announced this weekend their revised mask and capacity guidelines to align with local, state and federal COVID-19 health guidelines.

Effective immediately, fully vaccinated parishioners – those who have let two weeks pass since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine – no longer need to wear masks when attending Mass.

Clergy and minsters will continues to wear masks during the processionals and distribution of Holy Communion.

The capacity limits for Mass will also be lifted beginning on the weekend of May 29 and 30.

“Lifting the masking guidelines for those fully vaccinated and lifting capacity limits for our parishes for the celebration of Mass is a positive step as we all look forward to the day that life returns to some sense of normal,” said the Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, in a press release. “I encourage all our faithful, especially if you are in good health and have resumed other public activities, to begin returning to Mass."

The Diocese continues to closely monitor COVID-19 guidelines and recommends from the Department of Health and the CDC.

For more information visit hbgdiocese.org.