Bishop Ronald W. Gainer announced changes to clergy assignments within the Diocese of Harrisburg, to be effective as of June 21.

Here are the changes affecting Lancaster County parishes:

– The Rev. Daniel P. O’Brien currently on medical leave of absence from Saint Anthony of Padua Parish, Lancaster, has been granted permission to retire.

– The Rev. Joseph R. Howard, currently Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Lancaster, has been granted medical leave of absence.

– The Rev. Augustine Joseph, MSFS, currently assigned outside of the Diocese, has been appointed Pastor of Saint Peter Parish, Columbia.

– The Rev. Edward J. Keating, currently Pastor at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Middletown, has been appointed Pastor of Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, Mount Joy.

– The Rev. Reverend Pang S. Tcheou, currently on leave of absence, has been appointed Pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Lancaster.

