The Most. Rev. Ronald W. Gainer announced changes to clergy assignments in the Diocese of Harrisburg on Monday. The changes will go into effect June 20, unless otherwise noted.

“Priests and deacons are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs and the clergy member’s skills, experience, availability, and health,” a news release from the diocese reads. “Priests and deacons within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including requests from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry.”

The clergy changes affecting Lancaster County churches or institutions are as follows:

— The Rev. Olusola H. Adewole, OP, from campus minister, Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg, and administrator of Christ the King Mission, Benton, to pastor of Saint Catherine of Siena, Quarryville.

— The Rev. Steven J. Arena, from campus minister, Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College, and Lancaster Catholic High School, Chaplaincy, to parochial vicar, Church of the Good Shepherd, Camp Hill.

— The Rev. Ryan M. Fischer, from pastor of Divine Redeemer, Mount Carmel, to pastor, Saint James Parish, Lititz.

— The Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, from pastor, Holy Trinity Parish, Columbia, to pastor, Saint Francis Xavier Parish, Gettysburg.

— The Rev. Daniel C. Mitzel, from Pastor, Saint Francis Xavier, Gettysburg, to Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Columbia.

— The Rev. Stephen J. Logue, from parochial vicar, Saint Leo the Great Parish, Rohrerstown, to campus minister, Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College, and Lancaster Catholic High School, Chaplaincy.

— The Rev. James O’Blaney, CSSR, from pastor, Saint James Parish, Lititz, to retirement.

— The Very Rev. Mark M. Speitel, from Pastor, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Quarryville, to secretary for Clergy and Consecrated Life with residence at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg.

— Deacon Peter J. Jupin, from permanent deacon, Saint Joseph Parish, Lancaster, to permanent deacon, Saint John Neumann Parish, Lancaster (effective July 1, 2022).

— Deacon Kevin M. Key, transitional deacon, to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lancaster.

Other clergy changes are:

— The Rev. Said Louka Foad Bakhoum, from residence at Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg, to parochial vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg.

— The Rev. Matthew E. Cannon, from parochial vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg, to parochial vicar, Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland.

— The Rev. Joshua R. Cavender, from parochial vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom and Campus Minister, York College, to pastor, Saint Pius X Parish, Selinsgrove and Campus Minister, Susquehanna University.

— The Rev. Samuel I. Dubois, from parochial vicar, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Mechanicsburg, to providing assistance to our priests, parishes, and ministries throughout the Diocese with residence at Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, Annville.

— The Very Rev. William C. Forrey, VG, from interim vicar general and moderator of the Curia and Secretary for Clergy and Consecrated Life, to vicar general and moderator of the Curia. The Rev. Forrey will continue to serve as pastor, Holy Infant Parish, Manchester.

— The Rev. Andrew St. Hilaire, from Parochial Vicar, Corpus Christi Parish, Chambersburg, to Campus Minister, Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg and Administrator of Christ the King Mission, Benton.

— The Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC, from pastor, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Waynesboro, to a leave of absence for health reasons.

— The Rev. Michael E. Messner, from providing assistance to our priests, parishes, and ministries throughout the Diocese, to parochial vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Enola and Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center and UPMC Hospital West Shore, Chaplain.

— The Rev. Tukura Pius Michael, OP, from pastor, Saint Pius X Parish, Selinsgrove, to parochial vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom, and campus minister, York College.

— The Rev. Christopher Onyeneke, MSSCC, from ministry outside the Diocese to Pastor, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Waynesboro.

— The Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki, from administrator of Prince of Peace Parish, Steelton, to pastor of Prince of Peace Parish, Steelton. The Rev. Sawicki will continue to serve as the director of the Office of Vocations.

— The Rev. Joseph Quang Van Tran, from parochial vicar, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg, to administrator pro tempore, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg.

— The Rev. Bernard Wamayose, AJ, from pastor, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg, to pastor, Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel.

— Deacon Neil A. Crispo, from permanent deacon, Saint Joseph Parish, York, to permanent deacon, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, York.

— Deacon Edward Gliot, from permanent deacon, Saint James Parish, Falls Church, Virginia, to permanent deacon, Saint Paul the Apostle, Annville.

— Deacon Richard A. Groff, transitional deacon, to Saint Aloysius Parish, Littlestown.

— Deacon Chiedozie F. Ononuju, transitional deacon, to Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey.