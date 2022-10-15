Dolly Kepner

Dolly Kepner is retiring after more than 70 years of music ministry at Covenant United Methodist Church.

Covenant United Methodist Church, at 110 N. Mulberry St. in Lancaster, will honor Dolly Kepner on Sunday, Oct. 16, for her 70 years of music ministry, including 50 years as the church organist.

The 10:30 a.m. worship service will include a tribute to Kepner with some of her favorite music.

A luncheon and retirement celebration will follow in the church’s Bethany Hall to celebrate her years of music ministry and thank her for her dedication and service.

For more information about Covenant United Methodist Church, see its website at covenant-umc.com.

